Several Top European Clubs Eyeing Potential Move for Hungary Star Dominik Szoboszlai

A host of European clubs are interested in a deal for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai - even as speculation persists that RB Leipzig will win the race for the Hungarian.

The 20-year-old's stock has been quietly rising for a few years now, but he has reached a new level over the past 12 months. He bagged 12 goals and 18 assists in all competitions for Salzburg last season and has already been involved in 13 goals this season too.

Arsenal had hoped to sneak in and strike a deal for Szoboszlai during the summer, but they failed to get a deal over the line, and now sources have confirmed to 90min that the Gunners will have to fight off most of Europe if they are to land the Salzburg starlet.

Fellow Premier League sides Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolves, Leicester and Everton were among the clubs checking on him this month, but interest from mainland Europe is not in short supply.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint Germain, Lyon, Benfica, Porto and the aforementioned Leipzig have all been monitoring Szoboszlai in recent months, and all will have been impressed with his form at both club and international level.

Interest in Szoboszlai is not only high because of his outstanding performances, but because of his bargain release clause, which sits at just over £20m. Several of his suitors believe that the 20-year-old's true value sits at somewhere close to double that figure.

While there is not thought to be any agreement just yet, Sport Bild believe that Leipzig are set to win the race for Szoboszlai's signature, with a fee of £18m plus a percentage of any future sale believed to be enough to convince Salzburg to do business.

The player's agent, Matyas Esterhazy, told Index that Szoboszlai is yet to strike a deal with Leipzig or any other side, but it's clear that Europe's elite are circling around a player who sources describe as 'the most-wanted player in the world'.

Able to play out wide, Szoboszlai is also comfortable playing in a central attacking midfield role, and it's that position in which the Salzburg man has impressed on the international stage. He bagged Hungary's winner against Iceland on Thursday to send his country to the European championships next summer - his second goal in his last three games.

Salzburg are understandably keen to hold on to their prized possession until the end of the season, but the intensity of the interest in Szoboszlai, coupled with his affordable release clause, may open the door to a January move.

