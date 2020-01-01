Shkodran Mustafi Appears to Take Swipe at Unai Emery With Cheeky Instagram Post

Shkodran Mustafi appears to have taken aim at former Arsenal head coach Unai Emery via Instagram, posting a picture with new boss Mikel Arteta that includes a not-so-subtle caption that indirectly criticises his former coach.

​Mustafi - who endured a terrible run of form under Emery and made a number of high-profile gaffes - has been re-introduced in to Arsenal's first team, and has look markedly improved so far during Arteta's short tenure.

However, the German has sparked some controversy on social media while away with the Gunners at a warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

​Mustafi posted a picture of himself and Arteta speaking to one another, simply captioning it: " Communication is the key to improvement."





The post appears to criticise former manager Emery, who consistently struggled to deliver his message to the ​Arsenal dressing room, with the language barrier supposedly one of the major reasons why the Spaniard failed in north London.





New manager Arteta has seemingly got players on side, with a number of individuals speaking out about the positive changes the former Manchester City assistant has made. However, while the former club legend has got the players on board, results have failed to match the improved performances, with the Gunners drawing their last four ​Premier League matches.

Arteta will undoubtedly hope to use the winter break as a mini pre-season in which to get the players organised and singing off the same hymn sheet.





Mustafi is one of those who will need special attention following a previously fractious relationship with Arsenal supporters at the Emirates. But Arteta has already begun to mend the issues between the north London club and its fans, also re-introducing Granit Xhaka and ​Mesut Ozil to the starting lineup.



