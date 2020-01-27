Shkodran Mustafi Set for Ankle Scan After Being Stretchered Off in Bournemouth Win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed centre back Shkodran Mustafi will undergo further tests after being stretched off with an ankle injury in Monday's 2-1 FA Cup win over Bournemouth.
The German went down holding his ankle after a collision with goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and looked to be in real discomfort, ultimately needing a stretcher to carry him off the field.
Speaking after the game (via the club's official website), Arteta admitted he had a bad feeling about the severity of the injury, insisting Mustafi will be sent for several scans to figure out the issue.
"They're going to assess him between today and tomorrow but when a player has to come off, normally with a central defender - hopefully I am wrong but - normally it's not good news," he said.
Arsenal are already without Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers and
"No [the injury does not change things]. We had a very clear intention of what we wanted to do in the market with the resources we have and if we can do it, fine. But [Mustafi]'s fitness won't change anything," the boss added.
Arteta recently discussed his desire to work closely with Mustafi to eradicate the errors which have plagued his time at the Emirates Stadium, but those plans may be on hold if the German is set for a period on the sidelines.
With David Luiz
For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!
Source : 90min