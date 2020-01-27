Shkodran Mustafi Set for Ankle Scan After Being Stretchered Off in Bournemouth Win

​Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed centre back Shkodran Mustafi will undergo further tests after being stretched off with an ankle injury in Monday's 2-1 FA Cup win over Bournemouth.

The German went down holding his ankle after a collision with goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and looked to be in real discomfort, ultimately needing a stretcher to carry him off the field.

Speaking after the game (via the club's ​official website), Arteta admitted he had a bad feeling about the severity of the injury, insisting Mustafi will be sent for several scans to figure out the issue.

"They're going to assess him between today and tomorrow but when a player has to come off, normally with a central defender - hopefully I am wrong but - normally it's not good news," he said.

​Arsenal are already without Kieran Tierney, ​Calum Chambers and Sead Kolašinac, all of whom are sidelined with various injuries, and an injury to Mustafi leaves them with just four fit senior defenders.





Arteta has been looking for defensive reinforcements during the transfer window, with Flamengo's Pablo Marí rumoured to be of interest to the club. However, talks with the Spaniard ​recently broke down and the move now looks unlikely.





It was suggested to Arteta that Mustafi's injury could force Arsenal to complete a deal for Marí, but the boss insisted that they will not deviate from their initial plan for the transfer window.





"No [the injury does not change things]. We had a very clear intention of what we wanted to do in the market with the resources we have and if we can do it, fine. But [Mustafi]'s fitness won't change anything," the boss added.

Arteta recently discussed his desire to work closely with Mustafi to ​eradicate the errors which have plagued his time at the Emirates Stadium, but those plans may be on hold if the German is set for a period on the sidelines.

With David Luiz suspended after being sent off against Chelsea, the Gunners can only call upon the duo of Rob Holding and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, so it's safe to say that they are struggling for depth.

