Slavia Prague vs Arsenal preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, team news & prediction

Mikel Arteta takes his Arsenal side to Slavia Prague on Thursday night, as their Europa League quarter final tie poised at 1-1 after the first leg.

Slavia have continued their fine form domestically, beating city rivals (and closest title challengers) Sparta Prague 2-0 last time out. Jindrich Trpisovsky's men remain unbeaten in the Czech First League and are 17 points clear at the summit - champions-elect doesn't really cover it.

The Gunners managed to get back to winning ways at the weekend as they secured their first victory in five games, beating Sheffield United 3-0 in the Premier League. Arteta's side remain ten points off the top four in ninth place, with the Europa League increasingly looking the sole route to Champions League qualification.

So, let's take a look at a preview for this tightly poised quarter final second leg.

Where to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal

The match will be played at the Eden Arena in Prague | Thomas Eisenhuth/Getty Images

When is it? Thursday 15 March

Where is it? Eden Arena

What time is kick off? 20:00 (BST)

TV Channel? BT Sport 1 (UK)

Who's the referee? Cuneyt Caki

Who's on VAR duty? Mete Kalkavan

Slavia Prague team news

Central defenders David Hovorka and Simon Deli are expected to remain absent so Tomas Holes, who scored the last gasp equaliser at the Emirates, will once again deputise at the heart of defence.

Key forwards Peter Olayinka and Abdallah Sima both missed the Prague derby at the weekend, but are expected to come back into the starting XI on Thursday night.

Arsenal team news

Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are both fit and ready to feature against Slavia.

Bukayo Saka was forced off against Sheffield United, but will return to action against Slavia Prague | Pool/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard, however, did not train on Tuesday and will have to face late fitness tests ahead of Thursday night's clash.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Slavia Prague: Kolar; Bah, Holes, Zima, Boril; Hromada, Provod, Stanciu; Doley, Sima, Olayinka.

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric; Xhaka, Partey; Pepe, Smith Rowe, Saka; Lacazette.

Recent results

Slavia Prague:



Slavia Prague 2-0 Sparta Prague - Czech First League (11/4)

Arsenal 0-0 Slavia Prague - Europa League (8/4)

Brno 0-0 Slavia Prague - Czech First League (4/4)

Slavia Prague 4-0 Opava - Czech First League (21/3)

Rangers 0-2 Slavia Prague - Europa League (18/3)

Arsenal:



Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal - Premier League (11/4)

Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Prague - Europa League (8/4)

Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool - Premier League (3/4)

West Ham 3-3 Arsenal - Premier League (21/3)

Arsenal 0-1 Olympiakos - Europa League (18/3)

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction

Like the first leg, this game will likely be hard fought. Both sides will want to progress to the last four but, in Arsenal's case, it is more out of necessity.

The Gunners will now feel that the Europa League is the only way they can play Champions League football next campaign, whereas Slavia have already practically confirmed the league title, with which they enter Europe's elite competition in the second qualifying round.

Arteta's side should head into the tie with confidence, having picked up a win last time out. With Lacazette finally firing again and Pepe, Saka and Smith Rowe behind him, Arsenal will undeniably have the quality to create opportunities to get an all important away goal.

With Arsenal likely to go all out in search of goals and Slavia to try and break out, leaving spaces at the back, we could see goals. It could be one of those European nights where the tie is decided by an extra away goal.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 2-2 Arsenal