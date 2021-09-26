Social media melts down as Arsenal blow Spurs away in the north London derby

Wow, who saw that one coming?
Sunday afternoon saw north London's two (largely flawed) European Super League representatives go at it for the first time this season, as Arsenal welcomed Tottenham to the Emirates Stadium...before blowing them right out of it.
Emile Smith Rowe hit the opener within 12 minutes after good work by Bukayo Saka, and Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it two. Saka then added a third - all before the break - to put Arsenal in dreamland.
Spurs replied in the second half through Son Heung-min, but north London had been painted red as Arsenal leapfrogged Spurs in the Premier League table. Some turnaround from the start of the season, eh?
Here's how social media reacted...first to the quick one-two.
And then to the third - where it really seemed to be getting out of hand from a Spurs point of view.
Harry Kane was predictably the butt of the jokes for his part in the goal...which involved him falling over the ball.
Ian Wright enjoyed it on punditry...
And so did the Arsenal fans in the ground.
But attention was soon to return to Spurs, and just how bad they'd been in another big match under their new manager.
Yes, it literally was same sh*t, different week...
The pressure was piling right on Nuno Espirito Santo, and some raised the question of how such a showing would go down if another certain manager was still in charge...
And while Arsenal go away with the points and bragging rights, Kane is left to reflect again on being stuck at a club that's going backwards instead of competing for titles.
Quite an afternoon at the Emirates.
