Social media melts down as Arsenal blow Spurs away in the north London derby

Wow, who saw that one coming?

Sunday afternoon saw north London's two (largely flawed) European Super League representatives go at it for the first time this season, as Arsenal welcomed Tottenham to the Emirates Stadium...before blowing them right out of it.

Emile Smith Rowe hit the opener within 12 minutes after good work by Bukayo Saka, and Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it two. Saka then added a third - all before the break - to put Arsenal in dreamland.

Spurs replied in the second half through Son Heung-min, but north London had been painted red as Arsenal leapfrogged Spurs in the Premier League table. Some turnaround from the start of the season, eh?

Here's how social media reacted...first to the quick one-two.

???? ? ????? ????.



Arsenal's academy boys are balling in the North London Derby! ? pic.twitter.com/EGdpeveXHp — 90min (@90min_Football) September 26, 2021

Smith-Rowe and Saka.



One of our own(s). pic.twitter.com/gOLDgVfN3M — The Arsenal (@DareToWenger) September 26, 2021

Neville: "Everything is absolutely perfect about this counter-attack" ?



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finishes off a fine team move and Arsenal have a commanding lead against Tottenham!



? #ARSTOT on Sky Sports PL

? https://t.co/AmympGmLP2 pic.twitter.com/BxQqUALzQV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 26, 2021

Aaaand now they're above them in the table ? — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) September 26, 2021

And then to the third - where it really seemed to be getting out of hand from a Spurs point of view.

Harry Kane was predictably the butt of the jokes for his part in the goal...which involved him falling over the ball.

"The youth is shining through for Mikel Arteta!" ?



Harry Kane gives the ball away and Arsenal capitalise!



Bukayo Saka puts Arsenal three goals up in the first half!



? #ARSTOT on Sky Sports PL

? https://t.co/AmympGmLP2 pic.twitter.com/LzAnTwdwxf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 26, 2021

Harry Kane assisting Bukayo Saka.



???????? — Ross (@SwedishRoss) September 26, 2021

Harry Kane assisting Saka to score against Tottenham to make him feel good after the penalty miss in Euro 2020.



What a true captain ? pic.twitter.com/mxKAlgJW66 — Bavarian ?? (@iiMiaSanMia) September 26, 2021

Kane taking an assist for Saka’s goal pic.twitter.com/YcfNfDDuAY — ‏ً (@Ifcjoseph) September 26, 2021

Harry Kane giving away the ball to start the counter and then making the challenge that lets Saka score is such a perfect sequence. It warms my heart to see such misery. — Zito (@_Zeets) September 26, 2021

Ian Wright enjoyed it on punditry...

And so did the Arsenal fans in the ground.

'Your support is f****** s***' sing Arsenal supporters to the Spurs contingent here at the Emirates. Not much of reply from the away end with the score a stunning 3-0 to the Gunners — Layth (@laythy29) September 26, 2021

But attention was soon to return to Spurs, and just how bad they'd been in another big match under their new manager.

How are Spurs so open without even being attacking — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) September 26, 2021

I’m tired of this. Same sh*t, different week — George (@georgeachillea) September 26, 2021

Yes, it literally was same sh*t, different week...

? Tottenham have conceded 3+ goals in 3 successive PL games for the first time since August - September 2003 pic.twitter.com/k8mnLdi6P0 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 26, 2021

Imagine rocking up at your fiercest rivals and putting on a show like this. A week after putting on a similar show the previous week.....and the previous previous week. It's endless — Mitchell Barry (@mitchellbarry) September 26, 2021

The pressure was piling right on Nuno Espirito Santo, and some raised the question of how such a showing would go down if another certain manager was still in charge...

This is a horror show for Spurs and Nuno. The longest managerial search in history may end with a pretty quick sacking at this rate — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 26, 2021

I thought Mourinho was the problem and everything would get better once he left? ? — RC ?? (@ReeceAC_) September 26, 2021

Honestly what was the thinking behind replacing Mourinho with Nuno — ً (@utdcynical) September 26, 2021

And while Arsenal go away with the points and bragging rights, Kane is left to reflect again on being stuck at a club that's going backwards instead of competing for titles.

Tottenham should have sold Kane. Carragher made a good point when he said Kane has never led them to a trophy, so it’s not like they’d have a major fall-off.



He doesn’t want to be there and will inevitably go with his value dropping this season. — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) September 26, 2021

Rejecting over £100 mill for Harry Kane might just be the most spursy thing spurs have done. ??‍♂️#ARSTOT — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) September 26, 2021

Kane is rapidly entering the Zaha Zone. Moving beyond the point of peak value when the team could've flipped him for a fortune, but still no one willing to do a deal. https://t.co/jYi7L6os1Y — Grace Robertson ?️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) September 26, 2021

Tottenham are going to seriously regret passing up City’s offer for Harry Kane. Nobody is paying more than €100 million for a disinterested player who can’t even be bothered to get into the box anymore and who has the knees of Todd Gurley. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) September 26, 2021

Quite an afternoon at the Emirates.