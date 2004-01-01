Southampton will be looking to turn draws into victories as they travel to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

The Saints have blown leads in three out of their last four outings, with Neal Maupay's last-gasp equaliser for Brighton last weekend proving a particularly bitter pill to swallow.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have won just once away from home this term and they will be looking nervously over their shoulder with Watford lurking behind in 17th place.

Here's how Southampton could line up.

Southampton predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Stephens is likely to replace the suspended Salisu | Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Willy Caballero (GK) - Likely to make his debut for Southampton following injuries to Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster.



Tino Livramento (RB) - One of Southampton's outstanding performers this term after arriving from Chelsea.



Lyanco (CB) - Has came in to the side in recent weeks following injury to Jan Bednarek.



Jack Stephens (CB) - The 27-year-old is likely to come in to the side in place of the suspended Mohammed Salisu.



Kyle Walker-Peters (LB) - His return from injury has boosted Southampton, with opponents now forced to prepare for the dual threat of Saints' full backs.

2. Midfielders

Ward-Prowse in action | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Nathan Redmond (RM) - Offers pace and directness, but he must find an end product to his game.



James Ward-Prowse (CM) - Didn't cover himself in glory during Brighton's equaliser last weekend.



Ibrahima Diallo (CM) - Oriol Romeu is suspended for the trip to north London, opening the door for the 22-year-old to come in to the team.



Nathan Tella (LM) - Gets the Southampton fans off their seats with his pace and trickery.

3. Forwards

Broja celebrates his goal | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Armando Broja (ST) - Took his goal extremely well against Brighton and should be rewarded with another start.



Che Adams (ST) - The most in-form forward at Southampton currently, and his link-up play should benefit Broja.

