Spotify founder has genuine interest in Arsenal takeover

Spotify founder Daniel Ek holds genuine interest in becoming the next Arsenal owner, after suggesting that he would launch a bid if Stan Kroenke was prepared to sell the club.

Kroenke's reign is set to be seriously tested over the coming weeks, after Gooners staged mass protests against his ownership of the club. The American businessman tried to enter the Gunners into the European Super League, a move which supporters felt undermined the integrity and principles of Arsenal.

As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring. — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) April 23, 2021

Amid this ever-increasing discontent, Spotify owner Ek offered to 'throw his hat into the ring' and buy the football club, admitting that he grew up supporting the Gunners and has cheered for them 'as long as he can remember.'

The Telegraph reports that Ek's tweet of admiration for Arsenal was not just a publicity stunt either, and he is, in fact, prepared to enter into negotiations to buy the north London club.

The Swedish entrepreneur boasts a net worth of £3.4billion, and was named the 'most important person in the music industry' by Billboard in 2017, having created the globally successful music streaming site that is Spotify.

His financial power makes him a realistic candidate to purchase Arsenal from the Kroenkes, who could be tempted to consider a bid of around £2billion to leave the Emirates stadium.

However, son of owner Stan and director of the club, Josh, was defiant in his response over suggestions that they would be prepared to sell up at a fans' forum on Thursday.

"When are we going to sell? I am not willing to answer that question because we have no intention of selling," Josh Kroenke said.

"I believe we are fit to carry on in our position as custodians of Arsenal. We have the same plans for summer that we had several weeks ago and I am still excited about those."

This will have come as a serious blow to Arsenal supporters, who have spent the past days fiercely protesting against their owners. Thousands of fans have surrounded the stadium this weekend, holding up banners and singing chants against the Kroenkes and their ruling of the club.