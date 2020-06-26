Stan Collymore Claims Matteo Guendouzi 'Could Thrive' at Liverpool or Man City

Former Liverpool striker and now pundit Stan Collymore has claimed that Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi 'could thrive' at the likes of Liverpool or Manchester City despite his recent misbehaviour.





The 21-year-old hasn't featured for the Gunners since he was seen grabbing Brighton's Neal Maupay by the throat during his side's 2-1 defeat to the Seagulls back in June, while it has also been reported that he insulted his opponents throughout the clash.





In Arsenal's five league games since then, Guendouzi hasn't even made the substitutes bench, with Mikel Arteta keen for the midfielder to apologise for his actions and learn from his mistakes. However, this hasn't happened yet.





As a result, the Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the Emirates, notably to Lyon. However, former Liverpool striker Collymore has now explained that despite his recent actions, he is talented enough to play for the very top English clubs.





Writing in the Mirror's print edition (via Goal), Collymore claimed: "Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp might feel he’s not good enough for Manchester City or Liverpool, but I’d be inclined to disagree, because being around good players he could thrive.





“I’m not saying he’d get into either’s first XI now. But he could play for either club, the talent is that obvious.”





Since joining from Lorient in the summer of 2018, Guendouzi has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League. There is no denying his quality as well as his potential, but Arteta clearly still has concerns over his attitude.





Guendouzi is still training alone, away from the rest of his teammates and his agent is soon expected to sit down for talks with Arteta and Arsenal's head of football Raul Sanllehi in an attempt to clarify the current situation.





Despite his recent antics, Collymore's remarks suggest a move to a club like Liverpool or Man City could see him mature and develop into the player he has the potential to become.



