Stan Kroenke willing to sell Arsenal despite contrary claims

Arsenal's proposed takeover could be on after all, as a report claims the Kroenke family are prepared to sell the club - despite strong claims to the contrary.

The Gunners' current owners are under intense pressure to sell the club after supporter frustrations reached tipping point following the Super League debacle. There have been multiple fan protests outside the Emirates, and the uncertainty has led to Spotify owner and Arsenal fan Daniel Ek expressing interest in buying the club.

Despite their approval ratings rivalling those of Donald Trump in his last year in office, Stan and Josh Kroenke have been public about their desire to remain in charge. A statement reaffirmed their commitment to taking the club forward, while Josh recently spoke at a fans' forum about their plans for the future.

"I'm not asking for your trust immediately," he said. "We have the same plans for summer as we had a few weeks ago, and I'm so excited about those.

"I might be met with distrust and skepticism but over time I hope to re-establish a relationship with our supporter groups and show them we're capable of leading the club forward."

Despite their apparent reluctance to sell,, the Daily Mail are now reporting that the club are in fact on the market...for the right price. They say the word on the 'international investment circuit' is that the Kroenkes are privately willing to sell up and have been for the past two years.

Any bid in the region of £1.7bn is expected to be enough and now it's over to Ek - who recently secured the funds to buy the club - to front up an acceptable offer.

Ek made his fortune in music streaming | Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Having already posted about his interest on social media, Ek recently doubled down in an interview with CNBC, where he went into some more detail about his long association with the club.

He said: "I've been an Arsenal fan since I was 8. Arsenal is my team, I love the history, players and fans. I just see a tremendous opportunity to set a real vision for the club to bring it back to its glory...I'm very serious. I have secured the funds for it.

"I’ve been a fan for 30 years of this club and I certainly didn’t expect that this would happen overnight and I'm prepared that this would be a long journey. All I can do is prepare a thoughtful offer and I hope they hear me out."