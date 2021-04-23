Steve Bruce confirms Newcastle hope to permanently sign Arsenal's Joe Willock

Steve Bruce has confirmed Newcastle are interested in signing Joe Willock from Arsenal on a permanent deal this summer.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at St. James' Park and has impressed those on Tyneside, contributing three goals in his nine Premier League appearances for the club so far.

The Gunners are open to the idea of selling the midfielder this summer and according to the Telegraph, they would be looking for a fee in the region of £20m for his services.

Speaking to the media ahead of Newcastle's trip to Anfield this weekend, Bruce said of Willock: “I believe he is enjoying it here, he wants to be in the team, but he has scored three goals and the last two, particularly the last one [the winner against West Ham] were vitally important.

"You could see by his elation that he was delighted for the team. He’s a young lad and I’d love to keep him here and we will have some big conversations with Arsenal [about doing that].”

He stressed no agreement between the two clubs is already in place but continued in his praise for Willock - highlighting what he believes to be his key attributes and his personal desire to see a deal done.

“He’s the modern-day player, young, athletic and quick," Bruce added.

My esteemed colleague and fellow Baku warrior @LukeEdwardsTele reports that Newcastle are hoping to sign Joe Willock for around £20m this summer.https://t.co/5lk48H7iwx — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) April 23, 2021

“He gives us a bit of pace, he’s athletic and he can score a goal. He’s got real pace, he’s arguably as quick as anyone we have got at the club.

“We will have to have a conversation with Arsenal first. It’s a bit disrespectful of me to talk about him because he is still their player, but certainly, the move has helped him and it has helped us. If there is something that can be done [to sign him] I would love to do it.”

If Bruce's comments are anything to go by, the player appears to be happy on Tyneside and his manager has been extremely pleased with his contribution so far. If the club's hierarchy are willing to meet the Gunners' asking price this feels like a deal that would suit all parties.