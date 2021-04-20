Super League on verge of collapse - Chelsea, Man City & Barcelona pull out

The hugely controversial Super League is on the verge of collapse, with sources reporting that Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona have declared their intention to withdraw.

Though there has been no official confirmation yet from the clubs, it is now widely expected that the controversial competition - devised to rival the UEFA Champions League - will fall apart, dealing a major blow to Real Madrid president and Super League chairman Florentino Perez - who declared the product would 'save football'.

There is also growing speculation on social media that Atletico and Tottenham are to follow suit.

BREAKING

I understand Chelsea are now preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the ESL — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 20, 2021

The BBC's Dan Roan was among those to first confirm that Chelsea - after a wave of protests outside Stamford Bridge - would be pulling out, having only signed up to the competition at the last possible minute.

That was followed by The Sun's Martin Lipton reporting that Manchester City also intend to step away from the Super League, having already told organisers that they no longer wish to be a part of the project.

Reports in Spain also claim Barcelona are walking away from the Super League, leaving egg on the face of Perez - who confidently said in an interview on Monday night that Joan Laporta, newly appointed president at Camp Nou, would almost certainly sign up because of financial difficulties caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Man City, Chelsea, now Barcelona all out. Pull down the shutters, it's over #BallsToTheSuperLeague — Martin Lipton (@MartinLipton) April 20, 2021

Domestic leagues across Europe, a number of clubs, as well as FIFA and UEFA have been united in coming out against the plans, and it now appears that the pressure has told on those who were initially willing to throw in the towel.

More to follow...