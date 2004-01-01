Teams
Premier League
Liverpool FC
Manchester City FC
Nottingham Forest FC
Chelsea FC
Arsenal FC
Aston Villa FC
Tottenham Hotspur FC
Brighton and Hove Albion FC
Fulham FC
AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United FC
Brentford FC
Manchester United FC
West Ham United FC
Leicester City FC
Everton FC
Crystal Palace FC
Ipswich Town FC
Southampton FC
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forums
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Supercomputer predicts Premier League title winner after losses for Arsenal & Man City
Tweet
A supercomputer predicts the final winner of the 2024/25 Premier League title after Arsenal & Man City's defeats in gameweek 10.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
And if you think our penalty was soft
07 Nov 14:26 - Peter, 68 views 3 replies
Not our worst performance but in some ways the most worrying
07 Nov 12:46 - Peter, 250 views 22 replies
Don't mean to come over all Bruce Forsyth but this is a
06 Nov 23:11 - redgunamo, 273 views 10 replies
Just when you thought you couldn't love him more
06 Nov 13:59 - Luis Anaconda, 149 views 7 replies
Im still not buying into this Scouse dream just yet.
06 Nov 12:52 - 7sisters, 234 views 18 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards