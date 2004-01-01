Takehiro Tomiyasu reveals he rejected Tottenham for Arsenal

Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu has revealed he turned down the chance to join Tottenham after the Gunners came in for him on deadline day.

The Japan international had been expected to join Spurs all summer, with a deal believed to be all but wrapped up midway through the transfer window, but nothing ever came of it and Tomiyasu joined Arsenal, while Tottenham moved for Emerson Royal instead.

Since moving to the Emirates, Tomiyasu has quickly emerged into a fan favourite, and he admitted to DAZN Japan that he has absolutely no regrets about choosing to join the red side of north London.

"I thought I wasn't able to join Arsenal," he said. "I thought I was going to Spurs. On deadline day, I rejected them.

"Arsenal asked me to join them and I did immediately."

When asked for his goals for the season, Tomiyasu made it clear that he dreams of restoring the Gunners to the top of the football pyramid in England.

"I'm just embracing the challenge," he continued. "If we could go back in time to when Arsenal was at the top, the Emirates will be the best place in the world. That would be the dream for me."

He continued: "Italy has a lot of tactical practice and there were days when I didn't give 100% in training. That suddenly made me go 100% in matches, which could have led to injuries. At Arsenal, most of the training days require 100%.

"That's how it should be. I do sprint measurements and training when I'm in the gym to make sure I am at 100%."

Tomiyasu has started every Premier League game for Arsenal since joining from Bologna for £20m on deadline day and is yet to taste defeat with his new side, winning five and drawing two of his seven matches.