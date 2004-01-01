Talking Transfers: Newcastle's Hugo Ekitike stance; Gabriel Jesus and Antony futures

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Toby Cudworth and Harry Symeou are back with the latest edition of 90min's Talking Transfers podcast.

The team kick off the show discussing Newcastle's decision to back away from a deal for Reims forward Hugo Ekitike - although that move may be back on the agenda later on in the window if the player's representatives lower their demands.

There's also chat around Manchester United target Antony, whose people have also spoken to Chelsea, and Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele amid a renewed push from Xavi to extend his Camp Nou contract.

Arsenal's interest in Raphinha and Gabriel Jesus is also on the agenda, as is West Ham's desire to sign a new forward. The futures of Gini Wijnaldum, Glen Kamara and Harry Winks are also talked through by the team, and Luis Suarez's next club is revealed following his departure from Atletico Madrid.

Podcast running order:

01:50 - 11:25 - Newcastle - Hugo Ekitike, Dan Ashworth, transfer strategy

Hugo Ekitike, Dan Ashworth, transfer strategy 11:25 - 16:30 - RB Leipzig, PSG & Bayern Munich - Christopher Nkunku, Konrad Laimer

- - Christopher Nkunku, Konrad Laimer 16:30 - 21:45 - Ajax, Chelsea, Barcelona - Antony, Ousmane Dembele

- Antony, Ousmane Dembele 21:55 - 26:05 - Chelsea - Todd Boehly, club hierarchy

- Todd Boehly, club hierarchy 26:50 - 32:05 - Arsenal, Leeds - Raphinha

- - Raphinha 32:45 - 36:05 - West Ham - Giacomo Raspadori, Gianluca Scamacca, Keane Lewis-Potter

- - Giacomo Raspadori, Gianluca Scamacca, Keane Lewis-Potter 36:50 - 41:40 - PSG, Leicester, Rangers, Brighton - Gini Wijnaldum, Glen Kamara

- - Gini Wijnaldum, Glen Kamara 41:45 - 44:50 - Tottenham - Harry Winks

- - Harry Winks 45:00 - 48:40 - Wolves, Aston Villa - Gabigol, Luis Suarez

- - Gabigol, Luis Suarez 48:45 - 57:55 - Arsenal - Gabriel Jesus

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full! Alternatively, watch on 90min's YouTube channel!