Tammy Abraham turned down late Premier League interest in favour of Roma transfer

Tammy Abraham rejected a number of late overtures from Premier League clubs in favour of sealing a transfer to Roma, 90min understands.

Abraham has long accepted that his future lies away from Chelsea, having failed to agree a new contract with the club. This stemmed from a belief that he was worth more than the Blues were offering.

The 23-year-old England international had attracted interest from several clubs in the Premier League and across the continent this summer, but it was Jose Mourinho - now in charge of Roma - who pressed hard to convince him to make the move to Italy. His transfer to Rome is set to be completed imminently.

Abraham decided over the weekend to make the move, and has agreed a five-year contract with Roma in a deal worth just shy of £40m, which includes add-ons. Chelsea have also installed a buy-back clause worth around £75m from 2023 onwards.

90min has been told that there was late interest in recent days from a host of clubs, who still held out hope of landing Abraham before he decided on Rome.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and West Ham all made fresh contact with Chelsea and the player’s representatives in the past week, but to no avail.

Abraham is understood to have been convinced by Roma’s firm stance, their willingness to put a deal on the table and how they made him feel wanted.

Abraham is set to be available to make his Roma debut this weekend as they kick-off their campaign against Fiorentina, and he will become the second Englishman in the Roma squad - joining former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling.