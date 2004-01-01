Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forums
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
The 4 longest serving WSL managers after Emma Hayes & Carla Ward departures
Tweet
Who are the WSL's longest-serving managers after Emma Hayes left Chelsea following 12 years in charge.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Kevin Campbell RIP
15 Jun 13:40 - John Bunnell, 226 views 3 replies
See, take Kai off and your whole gameplan falls apart.
14 Jun 23:56 - redgunamo, 132 views 0 replies
Trossard's older brother is reffing the opening match!
14 Jun 18:35 - Chief Arrowhead, 84 views 1 replies
The sight of 200k Scots dribbling into their steins
14 Jun 16:17 - 7sisters, 173 views 1 replies
Have we sold anyone yet?
11 Jun 20:58 - redgunamo, 387 views 7 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards