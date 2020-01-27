The 69 Premier League Players Out of Contract on June 30

​There are a lot of questions which need answering about this Premier League season. How is it going to continue? Is it going to continue at all?

One suggestion (pandemic permitting) has been to resume the season during the summer, which would see the action spread over into July and potentially even later. It's an idea with some merit, the but what would happen to the players who are out of contract at the end of the season?

In total, there are 69 players in the ​Premier League whose deals will expire on June 30 so, theoretically, they would not be able to play for their clubs in any games after that date.

There is the option to extend any contracts by an additional 28 days in case of emergencies such as this one, but that would only work if both the club and the player agree to it. If one side wants out, then they're out.

In total, 19 of the 20 Premier League sides have at least one player who will be out of contract, with ​Norwich City the only exception.

The teams with the most conundrums to face are ​Bournemouth , ​Burnley and ​Newcastle United , all of whom will have seven first-team members who will become free agents on June 30. Many of those are simply squad players, but some are regular starters, like Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick.





Some teams won't be unduly worried by the whole thing. Look at ​Arsenal , who only have third-choice goalkeeper Matt Macey to worry about. However, spare a thought for ​Chelsea , who could lose Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud.

​Tottenham Hotspur will also have some real issues. Jan Vertonghen and Japhet Tanganga are two of their three players who will become free agents, so José Mourinho's defence could be a little light if the season stretches into the summer.





​Manchester United face saying goodbye to Nemanja Matić and Timothy Fosu-Mensah, while ​Liverpool will also see Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Andy Lonergan walk away once July arrives.

​Team ​Players ​Arsenal ​Matt Macey ​Aston Villa ​Keinan Davis, Borja Bastón, Matija Šarkić ​Bournemouth ​Ryan Fraser, Jordon Ibe, Andrew Surman, Charlie Daniels, Jack Simpson, Simon Francis, Artur Boruc ​Brighton ​Ezequiel Schelotto, Beram Kayal ​Burnley ​Jeff Hendrick, Ashley Westwood, Robbie Brady, Aaron Lennon, Joe Hart, Phil Bardsley, Adam Legzdins ​Chelsea Willian, Pedro, Olivier Giroud, Marco van Ginkel, Willy Caballero ​Crystal Palace ​Scott Dann, Stephen Henderson ​Everton ​Oumar Niasse, Leighton Baines, Cuco Martina, Maarten Stekelenburg ​Leicester ​Nampalys Mendy, Christian Fuchs, Wes Morgan, Eldin Jakupović ​Liverpool ​Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, Andy Lonergan ​Manchester City ​David Silva, Claudio Bravo ​Manchester United ​Nemanja Matić, Timothy Fosu-Mensah ​Newcastle United ​Javier Manquillo, Matty Longstaff, Andy Carroll, Karl Darlow, Jack Colback, Rob Elliot, Jamie Sterry ​Norwich City ​- ​Sheffield United ​John Lundstram, Kieron Freeman, Jack Rodwell, Phil Jagielka, Leon Clarke ​Southampton ​Shane Long ​Tottenham Hotspur ​Jan Vertonghen, Japhet Tanganga, Michel Vorm ​Watford ​Adrian Mariappa, Ben Foster, José Holebas, Heurelho Gomes, Daniel Bachmann ​West Ham United ​Carlos Sánchez, Pablo Zabaleta ​Wolverhampton Wanderers ​John Ruddy, Max Kilman, Bright Enobakhare, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh

