The 69 Premier League Players Out of Contract on June 30

There are a lot of questions which need answering about this Premier League season. How is it going to continue? Is it going to continue at all?
One suggestion (pandemic permitting) has been to resume the season during the summer, which would see the action spread over into July and potentially even later. It's an idea with some merit, the but what would happen to the players who are out of contract at the end of the season?
Uefa is considering moving #Euro2020 to December to allow enough time for the Premier League and other club competitions to complete their fixtures over the summer.— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 15, 2020
Latest #football gossip ➡ https://t.co/WePdannSYK #bbcfootball #EPL pic.twitter.com/vfUy4bmuG2
In total, there are 69 players in the Premier League whose deals will expire on June 30 so, theoretically, they would not be able to play for their clubs in any games after that date.
There is the option to extend any contracts by an additional 28 days in case of emergencies such as this one, but that would only work if both the club and the player agree to it. If one side wants out, then they're out.
In total, 19 of the 20 Premier League sides have at least one player who will be out of contract, with Norwich City the only exception.
The teams with the most conundrums to face are Bournemouth
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United
|Team
|Players
|Arsenal
|Matt Macey
|Aston Villa
|Keinan Davis, Borja Bastón, Matija Šarkić
|Bournemouth
|Ryan Fraser, Jordon Ibe, Andrew Surman, Charlie Daniels, Jack Simpson, Simon Francis, Artur Boruc
|Brighton
|Ezequiel Schelotto, Beram Kayal
|Burnley
|Jeff Hendrick, Ashley Westwood, Robbie Brady, Aaron Lennon, Joe Hart, Phil Bardsley, Adam Legzdins
|Chelsea
|Willian, Pedro, Olivier Giroud, Marco van Ginkel, Willy Caballero
|Crystal Palace
|Scott Dann, Stephen Henderson
|Everton
|Oumar Niasse, Leighton Baines, Cuco Martina, Maarten Stekelenburg
|Leicester
|Nampalys Mendy, Christian Fuchs, Wes Morgan, Eldin Jakupović
|Liverpool
|Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, Andy Lonergan
|Manchester City
|David Silva, Claudio Bravo
|Manchester United
|Nemanja Matić, Timothy Fosu-Mensah
|Newcastle United
|Javier Manquillo, Matty Longstaff, Andy Carroll, Karl Darlow, Jack Colback, Rob Elliot, Jamie Sterry
|Norwich City
|-
|Sheffield United
|John Lundstram, Kieron Freeman, Jack Rodwell, Phil Jagielka, Leon Clarke
|Southampton
|Shane Long
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Jan Vertonghen, Japhet Tanganga, Michel Vorm
|Watford
|Adrian Mariappa, Ben Foster, José Holebas, Heurelho Gomes, Daniel Bachmann
|West Ham United
|Carlos Sánchez, Pablo Zabaleta
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|John Ruddy, Max Kilman, Bright Enobakhare, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh
For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!
Source : 90min