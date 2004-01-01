Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
The 7 best players of Premier League Gameweek 37 - ranked
Tweet
Erling Haaland, William Saliba and the best players of Gameweek 37 of the 2023/24 Premier League season - ranked.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
I quite like this big ange chap now
15 May 18:49 - Pat Vegas, 168 views 4 replies
This weekend I'm more interested in...
15 May 12:16 - John Bunnell, 371 views 17 replies
Don't think we can complain about Spurs there. THey didn't stop running, especially
15 May 00:06 - Herbert Augustus Chapman, 693 views 19 replies
Fixed imo
14 May 23:44 - Pat Vegas, 424 views 4 replies
Ffs..
14 May 23:14 - 7sisters, 578 views 6 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards