The 8 Shortest Players Currently Playing in the Premier League

​Wolverhampton Wanderers's £5.5m purchase of Daniel Podence has introduced the Premier League to yet another pocket rocket.

Olympiacos eventually agreed to the sale of their petite winger in the final days of the January transfer window, Wolves landing a man with huge potential, but very little height.

Podence stands at 1.6m (5'3) tall, making him the shortest player in England's top flight . Fortunately, size is no longer king in the competition , as proved by some of the talents popping up on this list.

Here, 90min takes a look at the eight shortest footballers in the ​Premier League .

Michael Obafemi - 1.69m

Republic of Ireland international Michael Obafemi still has a bit of growing left to do, with the youngster yet to turn 20.

For now, however, he must accept that he's, as they say, vertically challenged. That has hasn't proved too problematic for the striker, his displays catching the eyes of both supporters and his manager at ​Southampton.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has shown faith in Obafemi's abilities after the latter returned from a serious hamstring injury, handing him the odd start to ease him into senior football.

N'Golo Kante - 1.68m



N'Golo Kante is hands down the best defensive midfielder in the country.





With a centre of gravity so low it's practically on the floor, the Wolrd Cup winner's agility and terrier-like approach to the game have made him a firm fan favourite at ​Leicester City and ​Chelsea.





He starred during glorious campaigns for both sides, becoming the second Premier League player to win back-to-back titles with different clubs.





Size really doesn't matter when you have the intelligence, skills and composure of Kante.

Lucas Torreira - 1.68m

At five and a half feet tall, Lucas Torreira would never have been considered for a midfield enforcer role in the pre-modern Premier League.





Since then, the likes of Kante and Claude Makelele have opened up new opportunities, making it somewhat fashionable for teams to have a diminutive destroyer in the middle of the park.





​Arsenal have certainly profited from the change in attitude, Torreira's consistency and doggedness dragging them through some tough matches following his arrival in 2018.

Nampalys Mendy - 1.67m

Almost four years ago, Leicester broke their transfer record with the acquisition of Nice's Nempalys Mendy, paying £13m for his services.





The midfielder was a regular in 2018/19, having made only four appearances across the two previous campaigns, but Brendan Rodgers' appointment at the King Power Stadium has seen him tumble down the pecking order.





Mendy has been handed just two league starts this term, suggesting his time in England may be coming to an end. Suffice to say, his spell in the Foxes first team was short-lived.

​Aaron Lennon - 1.65m



Aaron Lennon has been entertaining Premier League viewers for well over a decade, though his form has faded dramatically in recent years.





Now at ​Burnley after both ​Tottenham Hotspur and ​Everton dispensed with the England international, he is once again finding himself a peripheral figure.





Sean Dyche has used Lennon infrequently this season, starting him in a mere three top-flight fixtures. It seems he doesn't quite fit with the Clarets' abrasive style of play.

Christian Atsu - 1.65m

Christian Atsu has represented four Premier League clubs, his failure to earn a first-team place at Stamford Bridge leading to a switch to St James' Park in the summer of 2017.





Having been a familiar face for the majority of his ​Newcastle United career, the Ghanaian's game time has taken a significant hit since Steve Bruce took over in the north-east.





Bruce's decision wasn't too much of a shock for the Toon Army, with Atsu often flattering to deceive during his Magpies stint.

Ryan Fraser - 1.63m

The Premier League's shortest player had been on an upward trajectory after making his debut his competition debut in 2015, though things have proved slightly trickier this term.

Three goals and one assist is a far cry from his combined tally of 21 last year, demonstrating his drop in form of late.

Nevertheless, this zippy wideman has demonstrated the threat he possesses. His meandering runs and razor-sharp delivery are devastating, ​Bournemouth's opponents struggling to contain Fraser.

Daniel Podence - 1.6m

Already told you that though, didn't we?​

