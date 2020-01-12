The All-Time Top Goalscorers in Premier League History

The top six sides can all boast legendary hitmen who scored hatfuls season after season, while some forwards hopped from one club to another to continue their scoring streaks.
Here we take a look the most clinical finishers in Premier League history, in descending order.
31. Ruud van Nistelrooy & Yakubu (Tied)
95 Goals
We kick off our list with The Ruud Devil himself - Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Dutchman joined Manchester United
Yakubu Aiyegbeni, known as Yakubu, is the top-scoring Nigerian in Premier League history.
29. Emmanuel Adebayor & Jamie Vardy (Tied)
97 Goals
Adebayor often played the villain during his time in England, a role he seemed to cherish as he managed to piss off almost every fan base in the league - see the above photo for proof.
28. Matthew Le Tissier
100 Goals
Le Tissier is a club legend at Southampton, and with good reason. Not only did the Englishman spend his entire Premier League career with the Saints, he's also their record goalscorer in the league with 100 goals - and it's not even close.
27. Didier Drogba
104 Goals
Regardless of whether you loved him or hated him, Drogba knew how to put the ball in the back of the net.
26. Darren Bent
106 Goals
In his prime, Darren Bent was a prolific striker.
25. Paul Scholes
107 Goals
Scholes spent his entire professional career at Manchester United, working his way up from the academy to accumulate 49
24. Peter Crouch
108 Goals
At 6'7, one would expect Crouch to have scored a large number of his goals with his head.
So yeah, he did score a lot of goals with his head. All clear? Good.
23. Ryan Giggs
109 Goals
One of the few other high-scoring midfielders in Premier League history was Scholes' teammate Ryan Giggs, who also spent his whole career with the Red Devils.
22. Emile Heskey
110 Goals
21. Dion Dublin
111 Goals
Dublin had his most successful season in the league when he bagged 18 goals for Coventry City during the 1997/98 campaign, winning the Golden Boot in the process.
19. Romelu Lukaku and Ian Wright (Tied)
113 Goals
He may have left United for Inter last summer, but there's no denying Lukaku was a fabulous forward during his time in the Premier League.
Before 'Wrighty' was a TV and radio pundit covering the beautiful game, he endeared himself to Arsenal fans by scoring 104 league goals for the club, helping them win the 1997/98 title.
18. Steven Gerrard
120 Goals
Gerrard is a name synonymous with Liverpool, the club he helped win the Champions League, UEFA Cup, two FA Cups and three League Cups. He was also named as the best player in Europe in 2005 and the English Footballer of the Year in 2009.
17. Dwight Yorke
123 Goals
The greatest ever player from Trinidad and Tobago, Yorke won the Premier League in three consecutive seasons with Manchester United.
Yorke's first season with United was his most successful as
16. Nicolas Anelka
125 Goals
Anelka was never a stranger to controversy throughout his career, whether it was refusing to train, disrespectful goal celebrations or publicly criticising coaches and teammates.
15. Robbie Keane
126 Goals
The sole Irishman on this list, Keane currently acts as the assistant manager for both national side and Middlesbrough.
But it was in the Premier League where Keane made his name, playing for five different clubs as he racked up 126 goals. He also has one of the most iconic celebrations in Premier League history.
14. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
127 Goals
13. Harry Kane
136 Goals
Tottenham's frontman 'only'
Assuming he stays at Spurs and he can avoid any more major injuries in the latter stages of his career - though that's a very big hypothetical - expect the England captain to move higher up this list of legendary strikers.
12. Robin van Persie
144 Goals
With a flair for the spectacular - just check out his volley against Charlton - Van Persie became the top-scoring Dutchman in Premier League history off the back of some marvellous goals.
11. Teddy Sheringham
146 Goals
As well as being the 11th highest scorer in Premier League history, Sheringham holds the honour of being the competition's oldest ever goalscorer.
10. Les Ferdinand
149 Goals
Ferdinand played 14 seasons in the Premier League, six of them with Tottenham where he scored 33 goals. His best season came at Newcastle in the 1995/96 season, scoring 25 times.
Ferdinand also bagged the 10,000th goal in Premier League history when he netted for Spurs against Fulham in December 2001.
9. Michael Owen
150 Goals
At 5'8, Owen was never the most imposing striker on the pitch. But he relied on his pace to win two Golden Boots in his career, to go along with a Player of the Season award in 1998 after scoring 18 goals for his boyhood club Liverpool.
8. Jermain Defoe
162 Goals
Quick trivia: Who has the most Premier League goals in one half in a single game, is tied for the most goals in a single Premier League match, and has the most league goals as a substitute?
7. Robbie Fowler
163 Goals
Fowler made his Liverpool debut in 1993, aged 18. He'd go on to play 11 seasons for the Reds, scoring 128 goals in 266 appearances.
6. Thierry Henry
175 Goals
When you think of Thierry Henry, you recall the blistering pace and exquisite finishing which saw the Frenchman win four consecutive Golden Boots from 2001 to 2006.
4. Frank Lampard & Sergio Aguero (Tied)
177 Goals
Did you know that Lampard holds the record for the most goals scored from outside the box in the Premier League era (41)?
'Super Frank' was a master of arriving late into the box and slotting home.
Aguero has never scored fewer than 12 goals in the league, surpassing 20 goals in six separate seasons.
Arguably his most famous goal came against QPR in 2012 as the Argentine scored in stoppage time to give Manchester City the title on goal difference. He's also one of five players to have scored five goals in one Premier League match.
He passed Henry during City's 6-1 blitz of Villa in January 2020.
3. Andy Cole
187 Goals
A five-time Premier League champion, Cole was the first player to score 30 goals or a more in a single season.
2. Wayne Rooney
208 Goals
One of only two men to breach the 200-goal barrier in the Premier League, Rooney banged in goals on a regular basis for Everton, Manchester United and then Everton again before moving to MLS. Rooney made his senior debut with the Toffees in 2002 when he was just 16, but was sold to Manchester United for £25.6m in 2004.
1. Alan Shearer
260 Goals
That's because Alan Shearer is 52 - yes, 52 - goals ahead of Rooney. Shearer's list of records in the Premier League is extensive.
Most goals in a season:
Most goals in a single match:
Most goals scored from inside the box: 227
Most penalties scored:
