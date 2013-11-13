The All-Time Top Scorers in the North London Derby

As one of England's flagship rivalries, the north London derby continues to be a fiercely contested, seething battle both on and off the pitch to this day.

The balance of the capital contest has swung in the last five years, but these two grand old sides share more than a dozen top flight titles and account for almost a fifth of every FA Cup triumph ever contested.

With more than 180 official meetings between these sides stretching back over a century, here are the fixture's top scorers across all competitions.

30. Clive Allen (Tottenham) - 4

The hidden striker was Clive Allen! PFA & Football Writers Player Of The Year 1986/87, Clive played here for 4 years pic.twitter.com/ueQeGnHoH1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 13, 2013

Having been released by Arsenal without playing a single senior competitive fixture, Clive Allen attempted to exact some retribution as a central figure in the infamous series of League Cup semi-final replays in 1987, scoring three goals across the three legs.



Yet, despite his best efforts, Arsenal ultimately reached the final.

29. Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham) - 4

Rafael van der Vaart scored as many Premier League goals against Arsenal as any other side he faced in the division | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Rafael van der Vaart had already gone some way to endearing himself to Tottenham fans before his arrival in the summer of 2010, by scoring for Hamburg against the red half of north London in a Champions League tie four years earlier.



Once an actual Tottenham player, Van der Vaart netted his four goals in just three starts against the Gunners.

28. Jermaine Jenas (Tottenham) - 4

Jermaine Jenas only won two of his ten north London derby appearances | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Jermaine Jenas always had an eye for a spectacular finish, but he also saved himself for the big occasion. More than 15% of Jenas' goals for Tottenham came in the high stakes environment of the north London derby.

27. Samir Nasri (Arsenal) - 4

Samir Nasri is one of only two players to have scored two penalties in a single north London derby (along with Gilberto Silva) | IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Ironically, for a player who so readily cast aside his Arsenal loyalties, Samir Nasri continued his penchant for a goal against Spurs after he unceremoniously wriggled out of north London to Manchester City.



In fact, Nasri has scored more goals against Tottenham (six for Arsenal and City combined) than any other opponent in his professional career.

26. Freddie Ljungberg (Arsenal) - 4

Freddie Ljungberg tussling with Tottenham's Simon Davies during a derby | Ben Radford/Getty Images

Freddie Ljungberg's first trip to White Hart Lane wasn't one to remember as Arsenal lost 2-1 and he was sent off. But the former Sweden international didn't lose another game against Tottenham during his time in north London.

25. Tony Adams (Arsenal) - 4

Tony Adams letting his feelings be known after a tough match against Les Ferdinand | ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Tony Adams holds the unique distinction of captaining Arsenal to the top flight title in three different decades, though he could only score against Tottenham in two of them.

24. Theo Walcott (Arsenal) - 5

After racking up a respectable tally of five goals in 19 derby appearances for Arsenal, Theo Walcott's north London loyalties didn't fade when he left the club, scoring in his first two meetings with Tottenham following a move to Everton.

23. Patrick Vieira (Arsenal) - 5

In more than 100 international appearances, Patrick Vieira only scored one goal more for France than he did in north London derbies | Ben Radford/Getty Images

A surprisingly prolific scorer for an ostensibly holding midfielder, Patrick Vieira netted five of his 32 goals for Arsenal in the north London derby.

22. Robin van Persie (Arsenal) - 5

Robin van Persie captained Arsenal in his final two north London derby appearances | Clive Mason/Getty Images

After going without a goal or assist in his first five appearances against Tottenham, Arsenal's dependence upon Robin van Persie in his final few seasons at the club are highlighted by performance in the derby.



Between 2008 and 2012, Van Persie's contributed more than 40% of the goals Arsenal scored in their eight top flight meetings with Spurs.

21. Charlie Nicholas (Arsenal) - 5

? #OnThisDay in 1983...



Charlie Nicholas signed for The Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/1LsA8I2Qte — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 22, 2019

In what was a largely disappointing debut season for the Cannonball Kid - and Arsenal as a whole - Charlie Nicholas enjoyed his best moments in the derby, scoring a double against Tottenham on Boxing Day 1983 after finding the net on his first appearance in the fixture the month before.

20. Jimmy Logie (Arsenal) - 5

#OTD in 1954, Jimmy Logie played his last game against Man Utd after 16 years at @Arsenal: https://t.co/zb1GM4RzDf pic.twitter.com/1JfzDlBFMX — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 20, 2015

Much of Jimmy Logie's career was lost to the Second World War but once professional football returned, the bricklayer by trade was at his deadly best against Tottenham.

19. Billy Minter (Tottenham) - 5

On this day in 1911 - Christmas joy as we beat Woolwich Arsenal 5-0 in Division One. Billy Minter scored twice. #COYS #SpursXmas pic.twitter.com/VTbYkdto31 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 25, 2016

Born in Woolwich, Billy Minter actually played for Arsenal while they were still south of the River Thames in the first decade of the 20th century.



Minter moved to Spurs, via Reading, in 1908 and scored all five of his goals before the fixture was really classed as a derby.

18. Martin Chivers (Tottenham) - 5

On his birthday, enjoy just some of our favourite Martin Chivers goals! ? #COYS pic.twitter.com/EgbR0Ah1Q3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 27, 2017

Martin Chivers' most famous Tottenham goals may have come against other English opposition in the form of Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the imposing centre-forward of the late 1960s and 1970s ensured he found the scoresheet against most sides he faced, including Arsenal.

17. Robbie Keane (Tottenham) - 5

Robbie Keane has played against Arsenal for five different clubs | CARL DE SOUZA/Getty Images

Robbie Keane may have been good for a goal, but the striker only tasted victory once in 20 appearances for Tottenham in the north London derby.

16. Thierry Henry (Arsenal) - 5

14 years on, we still don't really have words for this - so let's just watch and admire a master at work pic.twitter.com/l0lnVBFEr3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 16, 2016

Despite regularly being accused as a flat-track bully, Thierry Henry not only netted in almost half his derby appearances, but is the scorer of perhaps the most famous goal in the fixture's recent history.

15. Ted Drake (Arsenal) - 5

Morning. On this day in 1934, Ted Drake scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win against Tottenham pic.twitter.com/OnqLzqljpC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 20, 2014

Arsenal's legendary striker scored his five north London derby goals in one season, across consecutive league matches. Netting a hat-trick, then a brace on Arsenal's way to the 1934/35 league title.

14. Gareth Bale (Tottenham) - 5

Gareth Bale's second ever Premier League goal came at home to Arsenal during his unfortunate run of 24 top flight appearances for Spurs without a win.

13. Cliff Jones (Tottenham) - 6

Birthday boy Cliff Jones knows a thing or two about north London derbies. #COYS pic.twitter.com/v2fCBNkMfH — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 7, 2015

Tottenham footballing royalty Cliff Jones made his debut for Spurs in a hectic 4-4 draw against Arsenal in 1958. Incidentally, Jones would grab his first goals in the fixture four years later in another 4-4 game.

12. Les Allen (Tottenham) - 6

?? A very happy birthday to Les Allen - a key member of our 1960/61 double-winning side! ?? pic.twitter.com/W5LgIc5joP — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 4, 2016

A crucial cog in the famous double-winning side of 1960/61, Les Allen scored home and away against the Gunners that season. His son, Clive, managed four goals in the fixture 25 years later.

11. Steve Archibald (Tottenham) - 6

Remember scoring it like it was yesterday, a little clipped ball onto my chest from Glenn.....control and finish, clean and tidy and in the back of the arsenal net, and what a crowd in the background? https://t.co/LaUKYWEYHV — Steve Archibald (@SteveArchibald8) December 1, 2018

More than three decades on from his last appearance in the hotly contested fixture, Steve Archibald's competitive edge, and sense of humour, clearly hasn't dissipated, as he wrote on Twitter in 2016: "Regretably [sic] had to use the 'C' word to an Arsenal fan today. Now before we all get carried away and get stuck in the word it was 'COYS'."

10. Ian Wright (Arsenal) - 6

There wasn't much more Ian Wright could have done as an Arsenal player to cement his place in the hearts of the club's fanbase. From his unbridled celebrations, relentless goal tallies and general zest for the game, rattling in half a dozen goals against their fiercest rivals is merely the cherry on top.

9. John Radford (Arsenal) - 7

#OTD in 1968, John Radford scored the winner against Tottenham in the League Cup semi-final https://t.co/2YhAsBLnej pic.twitter.com/JFwBToZ4os — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 20, 2015

Having joined Arsenal as an apprentice in 1962, John Radford would have appreciated the importance his derby goals more than most during his near decade and a half in north London.

8. David Herd (Arsenal) - 7

The thoughts of everyone at Arsenal are with the family and friends of David Herd, who scored 107 times for us between 1954 and 1961 pic.twitter.com/rzpKRlazWs — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 2, 2016

The Scottish centre-forward with a legendary fierce strike - once recorded at 72.5 mph according to the Independent - was on target seven times with that venomous effort against Spurs.

7. Jimmy Greaves (Tottenham) - 7

Happy birthday to our greatest ever goalscorer, Jimmy Greaves! ??#COYS pic.twitter.com/AYPK9uTuWu — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 20, 2018

Before Harry Kane's turbo-charged form in the past half-decade, it was Jimmy Greaves' name atop most of Tottenham's goalscoring records. Greaves may trail in terms of derby goals but he remains the club's all-time top scorer (for now).

6. Alan Gilzean (Tottenham) - 7

FA Cup ?

UEFA Cup ?

League Cup ??#OnThisDay in 1938, Spurs legend Alan Gilzean was born. pic.twitter.com/AiupNdVir8 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 22, 2018

For someone who claimed to not like football, never watch it or miss it, Alan Gilzean wasn't wrong when he described his job as 'something I'm good at'.

5. Alan Sunderland (Arsenal) - 8

Morning, and we start by wishing former Gunner Alan Sunderland a very happy birthday! What are your memories of him? pic.twitter.com/sq0FtP1IQv — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 1, 2014

One of only three players in the fixture's long and illustrious history to have ever scored a hat-trick, Alan Sunderland was responsible for three of the five Arsenal bagged in a historic 5-0 thumping of Spurs at White Hart Lane in 1978.

4. Robert Pires (Arsenal) - 8

Robert Pires' only career defeat against Tottenham came while playing for Aston Villa | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

As a crucial player at Arsenal during an era when the Gunners went 20 derby matches unbeaten, Robert Pires was never on the losing side of a north London derby.

3. Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal, Tottenham) - 10

A stunning Adebayor volley sealed a north London derby win for @Arsenal#OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣7️⃣... pic.twitter.com/1iI83HyNzQ — Premier League (@premierleague) September 15, 2019

A polarising figure at the best of times, Emmanuel Adebayor's status as the most prolific player to have scored for both sides in this fixture is entirely fitting.

2. Bobby Smith (Tottenham) - 10

⚽ 208 goals

? Division 1 (1961)

?? FA Cup (1961, 1962)

? European Cup Winners' Cup (1963)



The great Bobby Smith was born #OnThisDay in 1933. pic.twitter.com/lQRzmIiWDW — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 22, 2018

Having enjoyed some of his first seasons of senior football under the tutelage of Ted Drake, another entrant on this list, at Chelsea, Smith swiftly showed the Blues the error of their ways when they let him go in 1955.

1. Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 11

The ultimate north London derby goalscorer has only failed to find the net in two of his first 12 Premier League matches against the Gunners.