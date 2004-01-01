The Arsenal lineup that should start against Burnley in the Premier League

Arsenal travel to Lancashire to face Burnley in Saturday's early kick-off as they look to build on last weekend's impressive victory at Leicester and continue their push for a European place.

The Gunners' league form this season has been poor to say the least, having lost 11 games already their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League seem to depend on whether or not they can go all the way in the Europa League.

Regardless of their European aspirations, there is no getting away from the fact the club's league position at present is unacceptable and if they're going to improve on it, a fixture versus Burnley is exactly the type of game they need to take three points from.

Mikel Arteta made a number of changes for the game at Leicester last weekend and with the first leg of their European tie versus Olympiacos to come on Thursday, the Spaniard has some decisions to make. Here is the lineup that we believe the Arsenal boss should name.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Gabriel was not involved in the win over Leicester City last weekend | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK): The German has impressed in recent months and despite the signing of Maty Ryan on loan during the January transfer window, Leno remains the clear number one at Arsenal and should start this weekend.



Hector Bellerin (RB): An unused substitute last time out, Bellerin will be well-rested ahead of this one. There are many among the supporters who feel Cedric Soares should be the first-choice right-back but Mikel Arteta, throughout the course of the season has made it clear his former teammate is his 'go-to' man when fit.



David Luiz (CB): The Brazilian has been in inspired form lately and should be one of the first names on the team-sheet. He scored at Leicester last weekend and Arsenal at present appear to be a much better side with him at the heart of the defence.



Pablo Mari (CB): Arguably at fault for the goal Arsenal conceded last weekend, the Spaniard quickly put the mistake behind him and turned in another solid display. There is no reason to drop him whatsoever.



Kieran Tierney (LB): You could make a case that says the left-back, given his recent injury problems, should be rested ahead of the trip to Olympiacos but given Arteta has no natural replacement, Tierney should play.

2. Midfield

Partey played just shy of 25 minutes at Leicester but could return to the starting XI this weekend | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Granit Xhaka (CM): The Swiss international has played so much football of late, arguably too much but he's proven himself to be a vital member of the team and so you can expect him to get the nod at the weekend.



Thomas Partey (CM): Arsenal are having to manage the Ghanaian's fitness but having played approximately just 25 minutes last weekend, it would be wise to give him some game time ahead of the crucial Europa League tie coming up on Thursday. The team's best midfielder when fit.



Martin Odegaard (AM): Emile Smith Rowe limped off injured last weekend and although Arteta has described the problem as an 'insignificant' one, it may be wise to rest him given his tendency to break down.

3. Forwards

Bukayo Saka has been arguably Arsenal's best player this season and could return to the starting XI this weekend | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka (RW): He was in desperate need of a rest and he was afforded that luxury last weekend, but given his importance to the side, you can probably expect Saka to be restored to the starting XI on Saturday.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW): The captain is another player who was left out of the starting XI against Leicester. He appears to have rediscovered his best form in recent weeks after experiencing a difficult period, and should return for the trip to Turf Moor.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST): Turned in another good performance last weekend, continues to link up well with those around him and is worthy of a start at Burnley.