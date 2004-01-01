The Arsenal lineup that should start against Chelsea on Boxing Day

A miserable week for Arsenal, one that culminated in a 4-1 thumping at the hands of Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, could get worse as Mikel Arteta's side come against London rivals Chelsea on Boxing Day.

The Gunners have inexplicably lost eight of their 14 Premier League games, picking up a measly two points from a possible 21. Arteta's job, if it wasn't already, is now in serious danger, evidenced by the fact that old mentor Pep Guardiola came out in staunch defence of his old second in command following their clash at the Emirates.

A win against local rivals Chelsea would be huge, with Frank Lampard's team sit fifth and looking in far better fettle than their Emirates neighbours.

Here, 90min picks the side that could - and needs to - lead Arsenal to three points.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Leno will be looking to perform better than his understudy did in midweek | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images



Bernd Leno (GK): The German shot-stopper made way in the week for

Runar Runarsson, but won't have any problem stepping back into the side after the Icelander imitated prime Loris Karius.



Rob Holding (CB): The 25-year-old skippered Arsenal last time out, and will have his hands full with Timo Werner.



Gabriel Magalhaes (CB): Having served a one-match ban, Gabriel should slot straight back into Arsenal's side.



Kieran Tierney (CB): The Scotsman has been one of the few solid performers Arsenal have had so far this season.

2. Wing-Backs & Midfielders

Bellerin is being kept out of the side by Maitland-Niles | PETER POWELL/Getty Images

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (RWB): Hector Bellerin's polaroid skills may be sharpened once more as Maitland-Niles has looked generally solid since coming back into the team.



Dani Ceballos (CM): As Granit Xhaka serves the last of his three-match ban, Ceballos will likely remain in midfield - even though he's been well below-par.



Mohamed Elneny (CM): The Egyptian has fought his way back into Arsenal's side, but nobody is really sure how or why. Oh, because Thomas Partey is injured - that explains it.



Bukayo Saka (LWB): Another bright spark who just needs a run in the side and a consistent position to play in.

3. Forwards

Lacazette may get the nod over Nketiah | Pool/Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe (RW): Willian has been really rather ordinary, despite some pass completion stats saying otherwise. Time for a £72m signing to step up? Probably.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST): Took his goal well against Manchester City in midweek, which was crucial as he's barely had a sniff in front of goal. Should get the nod over Eddie Nketiah.



Joe Willock (LW): With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a doubt and Gabriel Martinelli injured again in midweek, Willock may get another opportunity in a more advanced role.