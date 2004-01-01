The Arsenal lineup that should start against Chelsea on Wednesday

Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to take on Champions League finalists Chelsea.

The Gunners have endured a miserable campaign and regardless of the result vs the Blues, they are more than likely to be without European football next season for the first time in 25 years.

Mikel Arteta made a number of changes when the Gunners faced West Brom at the weekend and it's not clear whether he was making a point following their disappointing result against Villarreal or if he was resting some of his stars for this one.

Either way, it's going to be incredibly difficult for the north London club to pick up a result versus Thomas Tuchel's men, even if they have got one eye on the weekend's FA Cup final. Here is the lineup we believe the Spaniard should select if they're to have the best chance of doing so.

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Kieran Tierney returned to the starting lineup versus Villarreal at the last minute after Granit Xhaka was injured in the warm up | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - The German stopper has been the club's number one all season and there's no reason for him not to start at Stamford Bridge.



Calum Chambers (RB) - Has featured regularly recently and with much speculation regarding the future of Hector Bellerin, he could be the long-term solution at right-back and so Arteta will be keen to have another look at the 26-year-old.



Rob Holding (CB) - With David Luiz scheduled to face a late fitness test, he is unlikely to start against his former club. Therefore, Holding is the number one candidate to play on the right side of the central defensive pairing.



Pablo Mari (CB) - Mari is also a doubt ahead of Wednesday night's fixture, but if available, he must start. Holding and Gabriel have proven time and time again that as a pairing they're not compatible.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Thrown in at the deep end to face Villarreal last week after Granit Xhaka was injured in the warm-up, Tierney struggled to keep up with the pace of the game. He needs game time and is the squad's only recognised left-back.

2. Midfielders

Mohamed Elneny recently scored at Newcastle and is in contention to start on Wednesday | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Thomas Partey (CM) - The signing of the Ghanaian hasn't proved as transformative as some would have hoped. However, he is still the club's best midfielder and deserves a start.



Mohamed Elneny (CM) - Granit Xhaka has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash and with Dani Ceballos struggling for form of late, he should partner Partey in the heart of midfield. His work rate will be key if Arsenal are to turn Chelsea over.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - The Norwegian hasn't been as dynamic post his recent injury but still possesses the quality to unlock a defence. Emile Smith Rowe was substituted with a hamstring problem at the weekend and may not be risked.

3. Forwards

Lacazette could return to the starting lineup | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka (RW) - Played at left-back on Sunday but got forward plenty, causing West Brom all sorts of issues. His end product had been lacking in recent weeks but that shouldn't deter from how good he's been all season. However, he's definitely at his best when playing from the right-wing.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW) - Struck the woodwork twice in the Europa League semi-final second leg vs Villarreal. But even still, he's Arsenal's biggest goal threat and should play.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - Some of Arsenal's best performances this season have come with the Frenchman up top. His ability to drop deep and combine with those around him is crucial.