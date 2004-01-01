The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Fulham

Let's be honest, having the Champions League to keep us entertained throughout August was all fine and well, but there's nothing quite like the Premier League.

England's glorious top tier returns this Saturday a mere 48 days after we waved goodbye to the 2019/20 campaign, with Arsenal's trip to Fulham the opening act.

Mikel Arteta's tenure at the Gunners has already begun to show shoots of progress, with two trophies already in the bag. However, a return to the top table of European football in the form of the Champions League is the ultimate goal, and this season represents a huge challenge for the fledgling boss.

Arteta will be desperate for a strong start to the campaign, so let's take a look at the starting XI who should kick off the Spaniard's first full season in charge.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Bernd Leno (GK) - The German is widely expected to regain the number one spot having been sidelined since June following a clash with Brighton's Neal Maupay. While Emiliano Martinez has deputised superbly in Leno's absence, the former Bayer Leverkusen man should be back this Saturday.



Rob Holding (CB) - Speculation has recently surfaced regarding Holding's future at the Emirates Stadium, with a number of Premier League clubs said to be monitoring the former Bolton man. However, injuries mean Arteta's options at centre-back are limited and Holding has a chance to cement his place in the Arsenal starting XI.



William Saliba (CB) - The aforementioned injuries are likely to force Arteta's hand in terms of offering William Saliba his debut. The Gunners boss will no doubt have preferred to ease him into Premier League life, but needs must and the 19-year-old looks set to be thrown in at the deep end this Saturday.



Kieran Tierney (CB) - It took a little while for Tierney to find his feet in English football with injuries playing their part in the former Celtic man's stuttered start. However, the Scotland international looks a real prospect and should be more than comfortable helping out at centre-back with Arteta struggling for bodies.

2. Midfielders & Wing-Backs

Héctor Bellerín (RWB) - Whether Bellerín will be an Arsenal player by the time the transfer window closes is far from clear, however, for now the Spaniard's adventurous wing-back role is key to Arteta's style of play.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - Not many Gunners fans would have envisaged Xhaka being a major part of the club's plans a few years ago. The Switzerland captain was superb for the majority of the 2019/20 campaign and his Gunners renaissance has perhaps saved Arteta the job of hunting for a new central midfielder.



Dani Ceballos (CM) - Ceballos looked to be heading for Real Betis at one point last month, but Arsenal secured his services for a further year and it could prove to be an inspired piece of business. The Spaniard showed glimpses of brilliance last season and with a year in English football under his belt he could be a key player this campaign.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (LWB) - Having looked Wolves-bound just a few weeks ago, Maitland-Niles' excellent performance in the Community Shield win over Liverpool has perhaps saved his Arsenal career, with an England cap in midweek topping off a great start to the season.

3. Forwards

Willian (RW) - Arsenal's signing of Willian raised a few eyebrows this summer, however, the Brazilian proved he's still a class act in the latter parts of the 2019/20 season. Not only could he be a quality addition on the field, the guidance he could offer the gifted - yet slightly erratic - Nicolas Pépé off the field could be crucial.



Eddie Nketiah (CF) - Nketiah seems to be Arteta's number one centre-forward, with France international Alexandre Lacazette forced to watch from the sidelines. The 21-year-old will be full of confidence having notched for the England Under-21s on Tuesday.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW) - Will he? Won't he? It seems like he will, be no-one is sure whether Aubameyang will definitely sign a new Arsenal contract. Everyone connected with the club will no doubt be desperate to keep hold of one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League.