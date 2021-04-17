The Arsenal lineup that should start against Fulham

Arsenal get back to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon, as they host Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's men are very much on a high going into this one. The Gunners followed up a solid 3-0 win away at Sheffield United last weekend with a demolition of Slavia Prague on Thursday night, beating them 4-0 to seal a 5-1 aggregate win in the Europa League quarter final tie.

Fulham have been on a disastrous run of form since their 1-0 win at Anfield last month. The Cottagers have lost their four subsequent matches, most recently a 1-0 home defeat to Wolves, and now sit six points adrift of safety.

So, to get the job done and continue their good form, here's the Arsenal lineup that should start.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Pablo Mari and Bernd Leno celebrate after beating Sheffield United 3-0 | Pool/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - Had gone 13 games without a clean sheet but has two since last weekend. Nice one.



Hector Bellerin (RB) - Has enjoyed a decent season and will hope to build on his two Premier League assists thus far as he surges up and down the right.



Rob Holding (CB) - Has been in excellent form of late and is deservedly becoming a regular in the starting XI - another good showing against Prague has earned him his place.



Pablo Mari (CB) - Was a colossus on Thursday night, making six clearances. Should once again start alongside Holding at the heart of defence.



Cedric Soares (LB) - It was Granit Xhaka who filled in at left back last time out but, with Cedric rested, the Portuguese will likely come back in.

2. Midfielders

Granit Xhaka (CM) - Has done well over the course of the last week, doing a solid job on the left of defence, but should come back into midfield this weekend.



Thomas Partey (CM) - Had a really good game in midweek, giving a glimpse of what we know he can do. Hopefully he can build on that energetic display and cause problems for Fulham.



Dani Ceballos (AM) - With Martin Odegaard out and Emile Smith Rowe likely to be rested, it could fall on Ceballos to inject that creative spark between midfield and attack.

3. Forwards

Alexandre Lacazette has been clinical of late | Pool/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka (RW) - Although he only came back from injury to start the Slavia game, his influence makes him irreplaceable. A goal and the winning of a penalty on Thursday capped off an incredible performance, earning him yet another start.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - He's in scintillating form, scoring four goals on his last two games. Crucial to Arsenal's fantastic week and needs to start again.



Willian (LW) - May come in for Nicolas Pepe, who was brilliant against Slavia. Despite seven assists in an Arsenal shirt, Willian is still in search of his first Gunners goal.