The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Manchester City

Mikel Arteta takes his Arsenal side to Wembley Stadium on Saturday to face holders Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final.





Arteta, who won two FA Cups with the Gunners during his playing career, is looking to get his first piece of silverware as a manager, and goes into Saturday's clash in high spirits having seen off Premier League champions Liverpool in midweek to collect a fifth win in seven games.





Arteta will want to get his hands on the trophy once again

With Champions League qualification out of reach, a Europa League berth now awaits - but Arsenal's focus will be on delivering a quality performance against a City side who have reigned supreme in domestic cup competitions for the last two years.





Here's how Arteta's starting XI should look when things get underway.





1. Goalkeeper and Defenders Emiliano Martinez has filled in well during Bernd Leno's absence Emiliano Martinez (GK) - Following Bernd Leno's injury against Brighton in June, Martinez has really stepped up to the plate. The Argentine earned plenty of praise for his performance in the victory over Liverpool midweek, pulling off one miraculous stop to deny Trent Alexander-Arnold.



Hector Bellerin (RWB) - After being rested last time out, Bellerin is likely to return to the starting lineup. The Spaniard has missed large parts of the season, playing his fewest number of minutes in the league since his breakthrough season at the Gunners.



Rob Holding (CB) - Former Bolton defender Holding may keep his place in the starting lineup, and is one of only four players who remain from Arsenal's matchday squad when they last won the FA Cup in 2017 against Chelsea.



David Luiz (CB) - The Brazilian came under intense scrutiny after his disaster of a performance against Saturday's opponents back in June, but has plenty of big game experience. in 2017.



Sead Kolasinac (CB) - The Bosnian has played in an unfamiliar centre-back role since the restart, looking awkward at times. Does have experience of scoring at Wembley, in the 2017 Community Shield.



Kieran Tierney (LWB) - Having won every domestic honour available at Celtic, Tierney now has the chance to push on for further success. After a slow start to life at the club because of injury, the Scot has been very impressive of late.



2. Midfielders Ceballos scored the winner in the quarter-final against Sheffield United Granit Xhaka (CM) - The 27-year old has played the full 90 minutes in all of Arsenal's previous seven outings, so expect the Swiss international to keep his place.



Dani Ceballos (CM) - Real Madrid loanee Ceballos is likely to partner Xhaka in midfield after being benched against Liverpool. Ceballos was Arsenal's hero in the previous round, scoring a stoppage-time minute winner against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

