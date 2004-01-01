The Arsenal lineup that should start against Olympiacos

Arsenal take on Olympiacos at the Emirates on Thursday evening in the second leg of their Europa League tie as they look to secure their place in the last eight of the competition.

Mikel Arteta's side won 3-1 in Piraeus last week and have one foot in the next round, but the Greek side's victory in London last season still haunts some of the club's faithful, so the return leg is not quite the foregone conclusion some would have you believe.

Goals from Martin Odegaard, Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny helped Arsenal return to north London with a commanding lead and three away goals, despite gifting Youssef El-Arabi a consolation on the night.

Looking ahead to Thursday's second leg, here is the team Arteta should select.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Mari was left out of the sides that faced Olympiacos and Spurs | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - The German was to blame for the goal Arsenal gifted Olympiacos in the first leg, but he has also shown on numerous occasions this season that he can be a difference-maker. He's comfortably Mikel Arteta's number one goalkeeper and should start.



Hector Bellerin (RB) - The 25-year-old was an unused substitute during the weekend's north London derby and, given the boss is likely to rotate, he can come in without weakening the side as the Gunners look to progress to the quarter-finals.



David Luiz (CB) - You could make a case that says the veteran Brazilian defender should be rested. However, he is Arsenal's defensive leader and his experience will come in handy on a night the Gunners need to be professional.



Pablo Mari (CB) - Arteta could select any of Mari, Gabriel or Rob Holding to partner Luiz - all have performed well when called upon lately. Mari was unlucky to miss out on the first leg and the derby that followed and can be trusted to come in.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - The Gunners aren't exactly blessed with alternative options at left back. Cedric is an option, having shown he is capable of deputising for the Scotsman, but it's important Arsenal go strong from the start and get the job done, which means starting Tierney.

2. Midfielders

Ceballos was caught in possession which led to Olympiacos' equaliser last week | BSR Agency/Getty Images

Granit Xhaka (CM) - The Swiss midfielder is key to the way Arsenal play and his tactical awareness is partly why they have improved in defending transitions this season. He's played a lot of football but progression for the Gunners in this competition is vital and none of the alternatives have been anywhere near consistent enough this season.



Dani Ceballos (CM) - Caught in possession for Olympiacos' goal in the first leg, the Spaniard received some criticism, though he certainly wasn't helped by his goalkeeper last Thursday. Thomas Partey hasn't looked fully fit for a while and this game feels like a good opportunity to rest him.



Emile Smith Rowe (AM) - As impressive as Martin Odegaard has been of late, the Norwegian could do with a rest. Smith Rowe was substituted against Spurs and should have a little more fuel in the tank.

3. Forwards

Should Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang walk straight back into the starting XI? | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - The Ivorian's form has been much improved of late but there is plenty of competition in the front four positions. With doubts over the fitness of Bukayo Saka, who suffered a muscular injury against Spurs, it makes perfect sense to make the like for like change.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - The boss made a huge statement by deciding to discipline his captain and leaving him out of the weekend's derby. It seems a line has been drawn under the incident and he should start against the Greek champions.



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - The 19-year-old has waited patiently for an opportunity and, given Arteta has been highly complimentary of his efforts in training, it is time he's given the nod from the start of a game.