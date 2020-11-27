The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Rapid Wien

Arsenal can secure the title of Group B champions in the Europa League on Thursday night by avoiding defeat to Rapid Wien when they host the Austrian side at the Emirates.

Should the Gunners avoid defeat, they would claim top spot with a game to spare. Meanwhile, Wien require a win to keep the pressure on fellow knockout stage hopefuls Molde, with whom they are level on points.

The fixture comes as a good test for Mikel Arteta's side before the north London derby on Sunday. Facing a team with all to play for will no doubt be a good warm up for Arsenal, while something else to enjoy will be the greatly anticipated return of supporters. An attendance of 2,000 fans will watch events unfold on Thursday night.

Here's how we at 90min think Arsenal should look for the clash.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Gabriel has proven a successful summer acquisition from Lille | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Runar Alex Runarsson (GK) - The Iceland international has kept two clean sheets in two appearances for the Gunners, both coming in the Europa League.



Cedric Soares (RB) - Arteta is expected to rest Hector Bellerin ahead of their crucial Premier League game with Tottenham, which could see Cedric come into the side.



Gabriel (CB) - The summer signing has been an ever present in the league since his arrival and has been one of Arsenal's top performers. He's expected to start on Thursday night.



Shkodran Mustafi (CB) - The German has featured in the last three Europa League ties, helping his side keep clean sheets in two of those games, and looks set to start again on Thursday.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (LB) - The England international has also started the last three in the Europa League and, as Arteta will likely rest Kieran Tierney, looks set to make it four.

2. Midfielders

Nicolas Pepe (RM) - After his disappointing sending off against Leeds, the Ivorian had a great game against Molde last time out in the Europa League, making him the favourite to start on the right.



Joe Willock (CM) - Has had a great Europa League campaign so far, scoring twice in four games, and looks set to feature once more for the Gunners.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - As Thomas Partey remains out of contention with a thigh injury, Xhaka will likely feature as the defensive option in the centre of midfield.



Willian (LM) - The Brazilian has been a favourite of Arteta since his arrival in the summer and looks set to feature on Thursday night, offering creativity from the left flank.

3. Strikers

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has only scored three goals since the Community Shield | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Alexandre Lacazette (CF) - Having only been used as an 80th minute substitute in Arsenal's Premier League loss to Wolves, the Frenchman looks likely to start on Thursday night just behind the main striker.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST) - Arsenal's main man has had a season to forget so far, but he looks likely to start against Wien and will be looking to get back among the goals.