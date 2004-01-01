The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Sheffield United

Arsenal's final fixture before the international break sees them take on Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side suffered their first loss of the season against Liverpool during their last top-flight outing, but gave a good account of themselves despite the defeat.

They face a Sheffield United side in a torrid run of form, having lost six straight Premier League games.

Let's take a look at who should get the nod for the Gunners on Sunday.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Bernd Leno (GK) - Looked suspect for Liverpool's equaliser on Monday evening, but turned in a man-of-the-match performance three days later as the Gunners avenged their first Premier League defeat of the season with victory in the Carabao Cup.



David Luiz - (CB) - Rob Holding started both of Arsenal's games at Anfield and is due a rest, so Luiz should return to the side on the right of the back four having sat out the Gunners' midweek victory.



Gabriel Magalhaes (CB) - Has enjoyed a thoroughly impressive start to his Arsenal career with towering performances against Fulham and West Ham. Turned in another accomplished display against Liverpool in midweek.



Kieran Tierney (CB) - The natural left back is an almost Sheffield United-inspired centre-back choice. Grew into the game on Monday evening after struggling to contain Mohamed Salah in the first half, and was an unused substitute on Thursday evening.

2. Wing-Backs & Midfielders

Hector Bellerin (RWB) - So dependable for Arsenal, Bellerin has played every minute in the Premier League for the Gunners this season and should be fresh having been rested on Thursday evening.



Dani Ceballos (CM) - Arsenal re-signed the Real Madrid man on loan after an impressive end to last season, and his creativity and probing passes were missed on Monday evening before his eventual introduction.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - Establishing himself as a key member of Arteta's side and his grit and ability to break up play compliment Ceballos' flair and creativity nicely.



Bukayo Saka (RWB) - Fresh from receiving his first senior international call up, the 19-year-old turned in another mightily impressive display against Liverpool on Thursday evening. Such an infectiously exciting player to watch.

3. Forwards

Willian (RW) - The former Chelsea man has made a stellar start to life at Arsenal, starting every Premier League game thus far and grabbing two assists on his debut.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - Has been in impressive form in front of goal thus far with three goals in three Premier League games for the Gunners, but missed a golden opportunity to level the scores against Liverpool on Monday.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (RW) - Arguably Arsenal's best piece of business this window was persuading Aubameyang to commit to extending his stay at the Emirates. The forward has been the Gunners' top scorer in each of the last two seasons, and has one goal so far this term.