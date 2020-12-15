The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Southampton on Wednesday Night

The pressure is mounting on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, whose Arsenal side sit in a lowly 15th position, making it their worst start to a season in 46 years.

Therefore, fourth-placed Southampton are certainly not the ideal opponents for an Arsenal side looking to make amends for their shocking 1-0 loss at home to Burnley on Sunday.

Sitting only five points above the relegation zone, Arteta's side need to pick up some form, sharpish. Faced with the task of stifling Ralph Hasenhuttl's free-scoring attack, Arsenal fans could be forgiven for feeling nervous ahead of this encounter.

Despite the club's technical director Edu insisting Arteta is doing a 'great job', here's how Arsenal should line up on Wednesday evening to try to secure a win that would certainly quieten some critics for the time being...

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Bernd Leno (GK): The 28-year-old German has enjoyed only three clean sheets this season in a tough start to the campaign. Will no doubt be called upon heavily against the likes of Danny Ings and Che Adams.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (RB): Following Hector Bellerin's booking against Burnley and subsequent suspension, Maitland Niles is likely to make only his third league start of the season.



Gabriel Magalhaes (CB): The young Brazilian looks to be Arteta's number one pick at centre-back.



Rob Holding (CB): With David Luiz still a doubt after his head injury, Holding looks set to retain his place at the heart of defence.



Kieran Tierney (LB): The Scotsman admitted that the Gunners deserved to be booed after the defeat to Burnley. Will be looking for a change in fortune.

2. Midfielders

Mohamed Elneny (CM): The 28-year-old Egyptian would probably be enjoying the revival of his Arsenal career were it not for their terrible domestic start.



Dani Ceballos (CM): The red card for Granit Xhaka against Burnley means Ceballos will likely step in to the starting team. Arguably should have been playing anyway, will offer more going forward than the Swiss.



Alexandre Lacazette (CAM): Arteta seems insistent he can make a Firmino-esque deep-lying forward out of the Frenchman. Remains to be seen whether he has the ability to do so. Likely to remain there against the Saints.

3. Forwards

Reiss Nelson (RW): Given Willian's poor form of late, Nelson could be given his first start of the season. Something needs changing at the Emirates, so why not this?



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ST): The struggling talisman has scored only two league goals this season, and hasn't scored since the first weekend of November against Manchester United. Arsenal could really do with him rediscovering his form of old.



Bukayo Saka (LW): The youngster has been slightly underwhelming this season, having caught the eye and captured the imagination of the Gunners faithful last season, managing only one goal thus far.