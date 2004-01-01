The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against Tottenham

It's not a fun time to be an Arsenal fan right now. As if sitting in 14th place in the Premier League table wasn't bad enough, having to watch on as Tottenham mount a genuine title challenge is almost unbearable.

But never fear, it's Spurs. They'll bottle it, right? Right? RIGHT?!

This Sunday, the Gunners have been handed a brilliant opportunity to burst the ever fragile 'Spurs optimism bubble', as the pair go head-to-head in the season's first north London derby. In a weird sort of way, it could be the most important north London derby for years, with Arsenal desperate to dampen their neighbours' title hopes.

Here, 90min takes a look at the starting XI that Mikel Arteta should field to get the job done.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Kieran Tierney has been a top performer for Arsenal this season | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK): Rested in midweek as Alex Runarsson was afforded some game time, though in truth the Icelandic shot-stopper did little to suggest he could be pressing for the number one spot. He looked erratic and showed poor distribution, so Leno will undoubtedly be given the nod.



Rob Holding (CB): The former Bolton man looks to have established himself in the Arsenal backline this season, and with David Luiz a doubt following his awful head clash with Raul Jimenez, Holding is likely to retain his place.



Gabriel Magalhaes (CB): The summer arrival has looked impressive this campaign and he'll need to be at his very best to thwart the razor-sharp Spurs frontline.



Kieran Tierney (CB): One of the shining lights in what has been a miserable season for Arsenal fans so far. Has looked composed when asked to fill in on the left of a back three and has the quality to deliver when the chance to step forward presents itself.

2. Wing-Backs & Midfielders

Dani Ceballos looked sharp in his midweek cameo | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images



Hector Bellerin (RWB): Arteta's first-choice right-back and will definitely be in the starting XI. Looks better suited to a wing-back role with his attacking abilities given chance to shine.



Granit Xhaka (CM): Has experienced a remarkable turnaround in his Arsenal career given where he was a year ago. Suddenly looks an accomplished Premier League midfielder but still guilty of the occasional moment of madness.



Dani Ceballos (CM): Came on for 25 minutes against Rapid Wien and added urgency and creativity to the Arsenal midfield. If Arteta's men are to break down Spurs' backline, he could be the key.



Bukayo Saka (LWB): Far from a utility man but has certainly been tasked with covering a number of positions this season. Likely to be asked to revert to left wing-back as Arteta looks to match the pace of Spurs' attack.

3. Forwards

Lacazette should be rewarded for a fine performance in the Europa League on Thursday | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Willian (RW): Looked bright early on in the campaign but has failed to live up to the expectation which followed. Hasn't scored all season and has just one assist since the opening day, so needs to sharpen up fast.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST): Played an unorthodox role against Rapid Wien on Thursday, dropping deep and looking to orchestrate play, and he did it brilliantly. Perhaps an experiment Arteta will look to build on in the derby.



Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang (LW): Struggled to find the back of the net this campaign but will no doubt be an automatic starter on Sunday. If he can rediscover the form which saw Arsenal desperate for him to pen a new deal, the club will be on the up in no time.