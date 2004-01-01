The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Against West Ham

Despite possessing one of the more excitable fanbases in the Premier League, there seems to be genuine reason for optimism at Arsenal.

While the Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League last season, there were promising signs of encouragement after Mikel Arteta took charge. The new man stabilised the club, giving the club a new found resilience which secured them the FA Cup.

After the additions of Willian and Gabriel over the summer, Arsenal swatted Fulham aside during their Premier League opener last weekend. The goalkeeper and defence looked secure during rare Fulham attacks, while both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened their accounts for the season.

Next, Arsenal face West Ham at home. While this would appear to be a safe home win, Arteta should guard against complacency - the Hammers have pushed Arsenal close during their last two visits to the Emirates.

This is the lineup we think would extend Arsenal's winning start to the season.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Bernd Leno (GK) - The German has established himself as Arsenal's undisputed number one and will be keen to ensure another clean sheet.



Hector Bellerin (RB) - Fresh from investing in League Two side Forest Green Rovers, Bellerin will be looking to exploit West Ham's deficiencies out wide. Has been heavily linked with Barcelona over the past week.



Rob Holding (CB) - Set to stay at the club following interest from Newcastle, Holding faces a difficult task in keeping Michail Antonio quiet. If he does so, the battle will be half won.



Gabriel (CB) - The new signing capped an impressive debut with Arsenal's second goal last weekend. While stronger tests surely await, Saturday seems another ideal opportunity to bed the Brazilian in.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Fast becoming a cult hero at Arsenal, Tierney's attacking prowess will come in handy against the vulnerable Ryan Fredericks.

2. Midfielders

Mohamed Elneny (CM) - Seemingly set for the scrap-heap, Elneny returned from a season at Besiktas to perform solidly last weekend. Has thanked Arteta for resurrecting his career and will be looking to cement a position in the team.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - Went off injured last week, but looks likely to retain his place in the side for Saturday's match. May need to be at his combative best to handle Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (CM) - The young midfielder made 20 league appearances last season and seems to have won Arteta's trust. Will be looking to add to his meagre goal tally thus far.

3. Attackers

Willian (RW) - After a protracted transfer saga, Willian looked well worth the hype after contributing three assists against Fulham. Underrated by supporters of former club Chelsea, the Brazilian winger will be hoping to build upon his promising debut.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - Despite being overshadowing by the exploits of his striking partner, Lacazette remains an excellent striker as his goal last weekend proves. The Frenchman will need to maintain his output to keep Nicolas Pepe out of the side.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW) - There were unconfirmed reports of street parties in Islington when news of Aubameyang's new contract extension broke this week. Invaluable to Arteta's team, scores of Fantasy Football managers will be praying for further rewards this weekend.