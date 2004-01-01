The Arsenal lineup that should start at Newcastle

Three days after tasting defeat in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash with Villarreal, Arsenal are back in action as they take on Newcastle in the Premier League.

The Gunners' priorities weirdly lay in the continent after a dismal domestic season, largely because winning the Europa League is the only way they will be standing shoulder to shoulder with their buddies from the doomed Super League.

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League, and have no chance of securing European football through their league finish. Because of that, Mikel Arteta must rest, rotate and, although he'll still want to beat Newcastle, focus his players minds on getting the job done in midweek.

To do that, here's the Arsenal side that should start the rather unimportant game at Newcastle.

Arsenal predicted lineup

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Mat Ryan will hope to be stopping the ball, not eating it | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Mat Ryan (GK) - We might have already mentioned that beating Villarreal is Arsenal's priority, but in case we didn't, Arsenal's priority is beating Villarreal. Because of that, here's Mat Ryan in goal - because Bernd Leno needs a mental break.



Hector Bellerin (RB) - It'll be a sad day if (and when) Bellerin leaves the Emirates Stadium, mainly because he tucks his shirt into his shorts. He's also still got blistering pace and can be great on his day.



David Luiz (CB) - We haven't seen Luiz since Arsenal's entertaining 3-3 draw with West Ham, but there's every chance the Brazilian will be back to take over from Rob Holding.



Gabriel (CB) - Arsenal's future at the back, they hope, Gabriel needs to cut out the concentration lapses and improve his ball retention quick sharp.



Cedric (LB) - In an ideal world, Kieran Tierney would be lining up the left hand side of defence. But ideals have eluded Arsenal for most of the season, so it's an out of position Cedric instead.

2.

Xhaka is arguably too important to rest | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Mohamed Elneny (CM) - Arteta likes his side to be compact and difficult to pass through away from home, which suits Elneny down to the ground.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - If you'd have told any Arsenal fan 12/18 months ago that Xhaka would be one of the club's most important players, you'd have been laughed out of the room. Laugh no more, he is.



Willian (RM) - In the grand scheme of things, Bukayo Saka is far better off resting his legs ahead of Thursday's battle with Villarreal. It's also the perfect time for Willian to show he's not past it.



Emile Smith Rowe (AM) - A bit of youthful exuberance never hurt anybody, and that's exactly what Smith Rowe offers at the tip of midfield. Could find pockets of space to drop into if Newcastle play a back three.



Gabriel Martinelli (LM) - Weirdly out of favour earlier on in the season, Martinelli looks to be getting sharper by the week and more Premier League minutes will do him the world of good.

3. Forward