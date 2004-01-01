The Arsenal Lineup That Should Start Carabao Cup Tie With Liverpool

Believe it or not, it's Carabao Cup time again.

We're already at the fourth-round stage of this season's competition, as the fixture congestion brought on by the global coronavirus pandemic really begins to take hold.

For Arsenal, it's deja vu with another trip to Premier League champions Liverpool, who they faced less than 72 hours ago. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners on that particular night, but both sides are expected to make wholesale changes in order to keep every player as fresh as possible.

So, who is Mikel Arteta likely to trust to get the job done on Merseyside? Here's 90min's peek at their possible lineup.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Runar Alex Runarsson (GK) - A brand shiny new goalkeeper for Arsenal can only mean one thing. Anfield, deep end, deal with it.



Rob Holding (CB) - A departure from the Emirates Stadium this summer had looked to be on the cards for Holding, but he's forced his way back into Arteta's plans. He's probably the most expendable in terms of fitness, mind you, so can expect to be lacing up his boots from the start.



Gabriel (CB) - Rested from the Premier League game on Monday, history is unlikely to repeat itself this time around. Will be keen to show what he can do against a top team.



Sead Kolasinac (CB) - With Bayer Leverkusen circling in the transfer waters, this may be a farewell appearance for Arsenal's hard man. Just look at those guns!

2. Midfielders

Cedric (RWB) - Hector Bellerin is currently getting the regular Premier League nod, so it's Carabao Cup duties for the former Southampton full-back.



Joe Willock (CM) - One of my favourite midfielders in the top flight - because his name rhymes with a particular word - yet one we've not seen much of recently. That might change here, and, yes, the word is obviously toe.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - We move now to live reaction of Xhaka learning that he'll play longer than the hour he managed on Monday. Cheers, Mikel.



Bukayo Saka (LWB) - Kieran Tierney needs a rest and Ainsley Maitland-Niles is bizarrely going to Manchester United, if you believe everything you read. Then again, you probably shouldn't, and can just expect that rotation means it's Saka's time to shine.

3. Forwards

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - When you cost £72m all in, it's fair to assume that you have a number of cheques to cash for the club who invested all that dosh in you. A stirring performance from Pepe here would be one of many that Arsenal will want from their Ivorian.



Eddie Nketiah (ST) - The above clip is a brief telephone call made to Alexandre Lacazette, asking what on earth has happened to his composure (quick, watch Monday's highlights if you haven't already). But Nketiah must focus on himself and a big performance could get him back at the head of Arsenal's striker queue.



Reiss Nelson (LW) - Things have gone a bit quiet for Nelson, having been one of the young guns (no pun intended) who rose to prominence from a Bundesliga loan spell. Could do with a run of games and could do with shining in them.