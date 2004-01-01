The Arsenal side that should start against Manchester United in the Premier League

Mikel Arteta's decision to shuffle the pack in the FA Cup against Southampton last weekend was vindicated after Arsenal turned in an impressive display at St Mary's a few days later to take all three points in their Premier League clash.

Arsenal continued their strong league run, registering their fifth victory in their last six fixtures. But Arteta may be forced to make changes again for their game at home to Manchester United with Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey all still to be assessed ahead of Saturday's game.

Add to that, it is not yet clear whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will return in time to be considered after he was given some time off due to the ill health of his mother.

United currently sit second in the Premier League and have enjoyed a strong campaign so far but given Arsenal's resurgence of late, the Gunners may fancy their chances of causing an upset. 90min looks at who Arteta should select for the visit of the Red Devils.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Captain Hector | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - Arsenal's number one has been in impressive form recently, conceding just one goal in his last five Premier League appearances. He's played every top-flight fixture so far this season and there is no reason he shouldn't continue in goal at the weekend.



Hector Bellerin (RB) - The Spaniard was handed the captain's armband by Arteta in Aubameyang's absence on Tuesday and is clearly viewed as a leader.



Rob Holding (CB) - Continued his solid run of form during the week and he has made the right-sided centre-back position very much his own in the last couple of months.



David Luiz (CB) - The veteran defender didn't have his best game at St Mary's earlier this week but given Gabriel struggled in the FA Cup fixture a few days prior, this doesn't feel like the type of game he should be thrown back into.



Cedric Soares (LB) - The Portuguese full-back impressed on the left in midweek and if there is any doubt over Tierney's fitness, he should not be risked and the 29-year-old should continue.

2. Midfield

Partey limped off in midweek but should be fit | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Granit Xhaka (CM) - The Switzerland international turned in another excellent display on Tuesday, dominating the midfield.



Thomas Partey (CM) - According to reports, the Ghanaian is expected to be fit for the weekend's fixture. When he's in the side he adds another dimension to the Arsenal midfield.



Emile Smith Rowe (AM) - The creative midfielder is another player with fitness concerns ahead of this one. However, Martin Odegaard arrived from Real Madrid during the week and provides Arteta with an alternative if he decides not to risk Smith Rowe.

3. Forwards

Pepe had one of his better games vs Southampton | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka (RW) - The England international has taken his game up another level since his switch from the left flank to the right. In his last six Premier League appearances, he has scored four goals and provided two assists.



Nicolas Pepe (LW) - The Ivorian put in one of his best performances in an Arsenal shirt on Tuesday and crucially scored Arsenal's equaliser.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - Scored his eighth league goal of the season at Southampton and assisted Saka for his. The centre-forward has been key of late and should most definitely continue up front.