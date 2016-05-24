The Arsenal squad the last time they failed to qualify for Europe

If Mikel Arteta was playing a game of Football Manager he'd have gone for the old 'quit game and exit without saving' following his side's defeat to Villarreal in the semi-final of the Europa League.

The rookie boss has looked out of his depth for the majority of his time at the helm, and the Gunners' exit from Europe's secondary club competition means they could fail to qualify for Europe for the first time since the 1994/95 season.

Champions League football was almost taken for granted at the Emirates Stadium for a number of years, yet with their fans having come to terms with the fact their team are now a Europa League regular, all of a sudden they don't even look like being that.

Arteta's men have a mountain to climb if they're to continue their run of 26 consecutive seasons of European football, and 90min has taken a look back at the squad from the last season in which they failed to qualify for Europe...

Goalkeepers

1. David Seaman

David Seaman was Arsenal's number one goalkeeper | John Gichigi/Getty Images

David Seaman was Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper for the 1994/95 campaign, though he didn't enjoy a stellar season, shipping the majority of the 49 Premier League goals the Gunners conceded in his 31 league outings.

2. Vince Bartram

Vince Bartram got a few run outs in goal that season | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Vince Bartram was backup to Seaman that season and his Arsenal career never really took off.



He made 11 league appearances in the 1994/95 campaign as the Gunners finished 12th in the Premier League.

3. Lee Harper

Lee Harper ( @LeeHarperGK ) made his Arsenal debut against Southampton in 1997 keeping a clean sheet.

Rookie goalkeeper Lee Harper had been playing in the lower leagues before his move to Arsenal and he didn't make his debut for the club until three years after his arrival in 1994.

Defenders

4. Lee Dixon

Lee Dixon was Arsenal's first-choice right-back | Chris Cole/Getty Images

Lee Dixon was a mainstay in the Gunners' backline and nobody made more league appearances in 1994/95 than his 39.



Having signed for the club in 1987 he spent 15 seasons at Highbury before retiring in 2002.

5. Tony Adams

Tony Adams playing for Arsenal in the 1994/95 season | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The captain of the Gunners' sinking ship that year.



Tony Adams was appointed club captain at the tender age of 21 back in 1988 and he was one of the first names on the team sheet during George Graham's reign.

6. Martin Keown

Martin Keown in the 1994/95 season | Chris Cole/Getty Images

Martin Keown came through the youth ranks at Arsenal, though he left the club for Aston Villa in 1986 before returning in the early 90s.



The centre-back made 31 league appearances that season, a healthy amount given the presence of Adams and Steve Bould in the squad.

7. Steve Bould

Steve Bould was a regular in the Gunners side | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Bould was one of the elder statesmen in the Gunners squad that year though he would remain at Arsenal until the grand old age of 36.

8. Andy Linighan

Andy Linighan was in and out of the team that season | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Andy Linighan spent seven seasons at Highbury but he never really managed to cement his place in the starting XI.



That being said, he left the club for Crystal Palace in 1997 with an impressive 157 appearances under his belt..

9. Steve Morrow

Steve Morrow was another fringe player | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Despite spending nine seasons at Arsenal, Steve Morrow's time at the club was littered with loan moves.



The former Northern Ireland international enjoyed a brief stint in management after hanging up his boots and spent two years at the helm of FC Dallas.

10. Scott Marshall

Scott Marshall in action against Coventry | Stu Forster/Getty Images

If you're struggling to recall Scott Marshall in an Arsenal shirt then it's probably because it didn't happen very often.



The Scotsman spent eight years at Highbury yet mustered just 25 league appearances before moving to Southampton in 1998.

11. Gavin McGowan

Gavin McGowan was one of the youngest members of Arsenal's squad and he made just one appearance all season.

12. Nigel Winterburn

Nigel Winterburn in action for Arsenal | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Nigel Winterburn had established himself in the first team by the 1994/95 season and was the club's first-choice left-back.



Along with Dixon he made the most appearances for the club that year, racking up 55 outings in all competitions - not that it's anything to brag about.

Midfielders

13. Ray Parlour

Ray Parlour wins a header against West Ham | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

There was a time when Ray Parlour could be found somewhere other than sat in a beer garden with Alan Brazil believe it or not.



The right midfielder made 45 appearances for Arsenal in the 1994/95 season and didn't manage to score a single goal. Impressive stuff, Ray.

14. Paul Davis

Paul Davis lunges into a challenge | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Paul Davis' career was well into its twilight by the time the 1994/95 campaign kicked off.



The midfielder had been an integral part of the Gunners' side for many years prior, though he was afforded just six league outings in their wretched campaign.

15. Eddie McGoldrick

Eddie McGoldrick of Arsenal | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Eddie McGoldrick was brought into the club by Graham, though he struggled to make an impression on the first team.



Having represented Crystal Palace during his playing days McGoldrick is now back with the Eagles as part of their youth setup.

16. Stefan Schwarz

Stefan Schwarz challenges Francisco Higuera | PASCAL PAVANI/Getty Images

If you're looking for someone to blame for Arsenal's underwhelming campaign then who better than Stefan Schwarz.



The Swedish midfielder was brought into the club at the start of the 1994/95 campaign, played the majority of the Gunners' games and left at the end of the season.



Sounds as good a scapegoat as any.

17. John Jensen

John Jensen of Arsenal | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The other member of Arsenal's Scandinavian contingent.



John Jensen wasn't exactly a regular starter under Graham but he was always in and around the matchday squad.



The Danish midfielder made 24 appearances for Arsenal in the 1994/95 campaign, scoring one goal.

18. David Hillier

David Hillier

It's no surprise that David Hillier's time under Arsene Wenger lasted a matter of weeks.



The midfielder was the antithesis of a Wenger player, full of running and fiercely combative but very little else.



Having been come through the youth ranks at Arsenal, Hillier was never anything more than a squad player.

19. Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter

Another player who you may struggle to picture in an Arsenal shirt (except from the fact there's one above, obviously) because he rarely donned one to be honest.



Carter was afforded just three outings in Arsenal's subpar 1994/95 campaign, partly because he spent the majority of it out on loan at Oxford United.

20. Ian Selley

Ian Selley of Arsenal | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

While he may not have been a first-choice midfielder under Graham, Ian Selley did get the nod to start in Arsenal's European Super Cup final clash against Milan that season.



They lost. Worth a mention though.

21. Mark Flatts

Mark Flatts was barely used by Arsenal in the 1994/95 season | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It sounds harsh but Mark Flatts was purely in the Arsenal squad to make up the numbers.



The midfielder rarely got a kick in the Gunners first team.

22. Paul Shaw

776. Paul SHAW



Midfielder/Forward - 13.10.73 - ENG



Prem Debut:

03/12/1994 (Nottingham Forest vs. ARSENAL, D 2-2 - sub 87 mins)



Prem Clubs:

Arsenal (92*-97)



Prem Apps: 12

Prem Goals: 2 pic.twitter.com/U4vyH8HYpf — Premier League Players (@premlgeplayers) August 26, 2020

Paul Shaw was handed his professional debut midway through the 1994/95 season, though he failed to really make an impression and was sold a few years later with first-team opportunities at a premium.

23. Stephen Hughes

Stephen Hughes only made one appearance in 1994/95 | Gary M. Prior/Getty Images

Youngster Stephen Hughes made just one appearance for Arsenal in their 1994/95 season, though he remained at the club until 2000 and racked up almost 50 outings for the Gunners.

24. Adrian Clarke

Adrian Clarke celebrates with Ian Wright | Anton Want/Getty Images

Another youngster in the Arsenal ranks.



Adrian Clarke also found his first-team opportunities limited, though unlike Hughes he failed to ever break into the starting XI and was sold in 1997.

25. Glenn Helder

Dutchman Glenn Helder made a handful of appearances for the club that season | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Glenn Helder arrived at Arsenal midway through the 1994/95 campaign as they desperately looked to inject some life into their season.



You can probably guess how well that went by now.

26. Paul Merson

Paul Merson was an integral part of the team | Phil Cole/Getty Images

The magic man himself.



On his day Paul Merson was an absolute joy to watch, though the sparkle in his Arsenal career had begun to fizzle out by this point and he was sold to Middlesbrough a few years later.



Still, a haul of seven league goals in 34 outings isn't bad given how poorly Arsenal's season went.

Forwards

27. Ian Wright

Ian Wright was Arsenal's leading goalscorer that season | Getty Images/Getty Images

You could stick Ian Wright in the Derby team that got 11 points in 2007/08 and he'd still score goals.



The frontman hit 30 goals in all competitions in 1994/95 and who knows how much worse the Gunners' season could have been without him in the side.

28. Kevin Campbell

Kevin Campbell of Arsenal | Getty Images/Getty Images

Graham liked to chop and change with Wright's strike partners, though Kevin Campbell was probably the first choice to start alongside him.



Campbell wasn't a prolific goalscorer but he was a real handful and he forged a good partnership with Wright,

29. Alan Smith

Alan Smith challenges for a header | Chris Cole/Getty Images

Alan Smith's career was coming to an end in the mid 90s and the 1994/95 campaign proved to be his last.



The target man had been superb servant for the club and to be honest we can't blame him for getting out with no European football to look forward to.

30. John Hartson

John Hartson made 20 appearances that season | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Smith's retirement was a blow to the Gunners but they'd signed an up and coming youngster ready to take his place.



Well, at least that's how he was billed.



John Hartson didn't really score the goals needed to cut it at Arsenal and he was sold in 1997.

31. Paul Dickov

A young Paul Dickov at Arsenal | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

When you're competing for a place in the team with Wright then you know you're onto a loser.



Paul Dickov was barely given a kick at Arsenal, though to be fair he did notch three league goals in 1994/95.

32. Chris Kiwomya

Chris Kiwomya scored three goals in all competitions that season | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

One of Graham's last acts as Arsenal boss was to secure the signing of Chris Kiwomya from Ipswich.



Much like Dickov, the frontman struggled for game time and eventually left for Queens Park Rangers in 1998 after a couple of loan spells away from the club.