The Arsenal team that should start against Newcastle

Arsenal look to make it four wins in a row as they host Premier League side Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round this weekend.

The Gunners have turned their form on its head following one win in ten league games, with wins over Chelsea, Brighton and West Brom shooting them up the table and away from a potential relegation battle.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are without a win in any of their last six games.

Mikel Arteta will likely rotate the side in order to give some players a rest. So with that in mind here is the team Arteta should go with to ensure progression into the next round.

1. Goalkeeper and Defenders

Alex Runarsson (GK) - The back-up goalkeeper hasn't featured since his error-riddled display against Man City in the Carabao Cup, but he should come back in here.



Cedric Soares (RB) - As the understudy to Hector Bellerin, Soares has been mainly limited to appearances in the cup competitions and that will continue here.



David Luiz (CB) - Arteta has found a partnership in recent weeks that doesn't include the Brazilian, but he will start here for some much needed minutes.



Gabriel (CB) - The summer signing was in good form prior to being forced to isolate due to COVID-19. Fit and available again, he should start here to get some match sharpness back.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles (LB) - With Sead Kolasinac leaving the club on loan, the Arsenal academy graduate is likely to fill in at left-back to afford Kieran Tierney a rest.

2. Midfielders

Thomas Partey (CM) - Arsenal's big summer signing has been missing since going off injured against Tottenham, but he's fit again and expected to start to get some minutes under his belt.



Mohamed Elneny (CM) - The Egyptian has been in and out of the side this season but after missing the win over West Brom, should feature here once again.



Joe Willock (CAM) - Having impressed in the Europa League this season, Willock seems to be Arteta's go-to man in cup competitions and should start here too.

3. Forwards

Nicolas Pepe (RW) - Arsenal's record signing is still trying to convince the manager and fans that he can cut the mustard in England, so he will start here and look to make an impression.



Willian (LW) - The former Chelsea man has struggled since his move across London in the summer, so Arteta could use this game to try and play him into form.



Eddie Nketiah (ST) - The England Under-21 striker started every Europa League game and two of the three Carabao Cup ties this season, so should continue in his role as Arteta's cup striker.