The best FA Cup quarter-finals of all time - ranked

The FA Cup is English football's most prestigious cup competition and has long been the place to go for drama, fairytales and giant killings.

The quarter final stage has a history of serving up all of that and more; from eight-goal thrillers to a goalscoring hero signed via Teletext, pitch invasions to a hat-trick hero whose dad was a guitarist in Showaddywaddy.

Let's take a look at the all-time great FA Cup quarter final encounters.

10. Manchester United 1-2 Arsenal - 2014/15

Arsenal's victory over Manchester United in 2015 sneaks into our top 10 for the sheer drama and narrative.



A Wayne Rooney header had cancelled out Nacho Monreal's opener, before United academy product Danny Welbeck - who departed the club for Arsenal on deadline day of the season's summer transfer window - popped up to net the winner at his old stomping ground.



And just to sprinkle in a bit of last eight drama, Angel Di Maria was booked for diving, and then quickly shown a second yellow for giving Michael Oliver's shirt a quick pull. The look of fury from Oliver is pure poetry.

9. Wolves 1-4 Crystal Palace - 1994/95

This little number from 1995 is worthy of its top 10 place for the unreal quality of each Crystal Palace goal.



Chris Armstrong broke the deadlock in the quarter final replay with an overhead kick from close range and you're thinking 'well, I'm not going to see a better goal than that today at Molineux.'



David Kelly equalised for Wolves, before Iain Dowie chested the ball with his back to goal on the edge of the six yard box, swivelled and sent a thunderous volley into the top corner and you're thinking 'well, I'm not going to see a better goal than that today at Molineux.'



And before the first half was out, Darren Pitcher's half volley from 25 yards had rocketed into the top corner. Armstrong then wrapped up the win with a strike so ferocious and accurate, it remained lodged in the top corner of the net.

8. Birmingham 2-3 Bolton, 2010/11

A fixture that would normally be last in the Match of the Day pecking order really let its hair down in the FA Cup sixth round, as Birmingham and Bolton treated us to a five-goal thriller.



Bolton had twice led through Johan Elmander and Kevin Davies, but they were pegged back twice through Cameron Jerome and a Kevin Phillips wonder goal.



And with the game looking destined for a replay, Lee Chung-yong netted an 89th minute winner to book Bolton's place in the semi finals. Who said Alex McLeish and Owen Coyle could not be great entertainers?

7. Newcastle 4-3 Nottingham Forest - 1973/74

The infamous pitch invasion at St James' Park #OTD in 1974. Newcastle United were down to 10 men and losing 3-1 to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup 5th round. I was an 11-year-old kid in the 54,000 crowd who watched #NUFC roar back to win 4-3. One of the greatest ever atmospheres. pic.twitter.com/da0oVcQYNS — Dave Morton (@DaveSMorton) March 9, 2020

Second tier Nottingham Forest surrendered a two-goal lead as they lost to top flight Newcastle during a 1974 encounter dripping with controversy - a game which was ultimately forced to be replayed.



Forest led the infamous St James' Park fixture 3-1 - Liam Kane netting a 20-yard screamer and Magpies goalkeeper Pat Howard seeing red after conceding a penalty - before a mass, ugly pitch invasion ensued. Players were sent to the dressing rooms and the police intervened before the game was allowed to resume.



Ten-man Newcastle came roaring back, and captain Bobby Moncur netted the winner at the death - from a suspiciously looking offside position.



However, the FA declared the result void and the game was forced to be replayed at a neutral venue, Newcastle eventually progressing at the second time of asking.

6. Wolves 3-5 Manchester United – 1964/65

Law netted a brace for United | Roger Jackson/Getty Images

Manchester United came from two goals down to win an eight-goal classic against Wolves in 1965.



A Hughie McIlmoyle brace had given Wolves a 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes, before Denis Law and David Herd drew the Red Devils level.



George Best put United ahead for the first time, and they extended their lead through Paddy Crerand and Law's second, before Peter Knowles added a consolation for Wolves.

5. Nottingham Forest 3-3 Ipswich - 1980/81

Frans Thijssen (left) equalised in the first match, before compatriot Arnold Muhren hit the winner in the replay | Getty Images/Getty Images

Two juggernauts of 70s and 80s English football went toe to toe in a classic 1981 encounter, with Brian Clough in the Nottingham Forest hot seat and Bobby Robson in the Ipswich dugout.



Paul Mariner capitalised on a Viv Anderson error to give the Tractor Boys the lead, and Anderson was again in the thick of the action as he headed into his own net to double his side's deficit.



But Forest then flipped the tie on its head, Trevor Francis, Colin Walsh and John Robertson on the scoresheet as the hosts took a 3-2 lead. Frans Thijssen sent the tie to a replay with six minutes left on the clock, and Ipswich would eventually progress to the semi finals with a 1-0 win at Portman Road.

4. Chelsea 3-3 Tottenham Hotspur – 2006/07

Chelsea would go on to lift the FA Cup in 2007 - but they came within four minutes of crashing out at the quarter final stage during their clash with rivals Tottenham.



The Blues found themselves 3-1 down after 36 minutes, courtesy of a Dimitar Berbatov strike, Michael Essien own goal and Hossam Ghaly finish.



Frank Lampard pulled one back for Chelsea with 20 minutes remaining, before Salomon Kalou lashed home a sumptuous volley to send the tie to a replay - which Jose Mourinho's side would go onto win 2-1.

3. Barnsley 1-0 Chelsea – 2007/08

The 2007/08 FA Cup was the year for upsets, and Championship outfit Barnsley continued the trend by knocking out reigning champions Chelsea.



Barnsley had a giant killing streak in them in 2008, having booked their place in the quarter finals with a last gasp 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield.



And they repeated their historic Anfield antics at Oakwell as a Chelsea side featuring John Terry, Michael Essien and Michael Ballack were dumped out of the FA Cup by a Kayode Odejayi header - a man who would finish his career with National League North outfit Guiseley.

2. Luton 3-2 West Ham - 1993/94

?? MEMORY MATCH | On this day 25 years ago, a hat-trick from Scott Oakes seals a memorable 3-2 win over West Ham in an FA Cup quarter-final replay at Kenilworth Road. Oakes is pictured skipping past Steve Potts (father of Dan) before scoring his third goal of the night. #COYH pic.twitter.com/QXpGRCesR5 — LutonTown (@LutonTown) March 23, 2019

Premier League West Ham were dumped out of the FA Cup quarter finals by struggling second tier Luton in 1994 - and the Hatters provided not only an upset but a five-goal classic to boot.



West Ham had led 1-0 before a brace from twenty-one-year-old midfielder Scott Oakes - whose father Trevor was in Showaddywaddy - had the Hatters leading.



The Hammers equalised through Ian Bishop, before up popped Oakes again, racing through from the halfway line and slotting home to complete his hat-trick and a famous victory for Luton.

1. Leicester City 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers – 2000/01

Third tier Wycombe caused arguably the biggest upset in FA Cup quarterfinal history as they eliminated Premier League Leicester thanks to a striker signed via Teletext.



With their tie fast approaching, an injury-hit Wycombe were short on recognised strikers. In their desperation, manager Lawrie Sanchez placed an advert for a non-cup tied centre forward on Ceefax.



Roy Essandoh answered the call, was named among the subs for clash and was introduced 20 minutes from time with the scores all square after Muzzy Izzet had cancelled out Steve Brown's opener.



And in the ultimate FA Cup fairytale, Essandoh nodded home the winner as little Wycombe Wanders progressed to the FA Cup semis.