The best goal songs used in football stadiums

For the beautiful game we know and love, the lack of fans in the stadium has meant providing an atmosphere to games in other ways. And while piped in crowd noise is okay, it can get a little tiresome.

Instead, football has gone rather stateside since the pandemic, as 'goal songs' have become increasingly popular. Once upon a time, the thought of blasting a song down the PA after scoring seemed insufferable and completely stupid. As time has gone on, however, they've actually become quite fun.

Let's set this straight - not all goal songs work and not all clubs need a goal song. Arsenal playing wrestling music at half-time is good enough to pop the viewers; they don't need a goal song on top of that.

With that in mind, here are the best efforts at goal songs from around the world currently.

11. Kilmarnock

? Ending the wait pic.twitter.com/HNzQGAwNkM — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) February 28, 2021

Song: Kungs vs Cookin’ on 3 Burners - This Girl



Should SPFL sides be permitted to play goal songs? Absolutely not.



Kilmarnock have snuck one past us, though, and it pains me to say that it works.



Pure holiday vibes from Killie; something we all need. You get a pass just this once.

10. Chelsea

Song: The Fratellis - Chelsea Dagger



A great song that would probably work a lot better outside of England, to be honest.



Chelsea's infrequent use and constant umming and ahing over whether or not they should use a goal anthem makes this fall flat on its face, though.



A lazy effort, lads. Back to the drawing board.

9. Liverpool

Brilliant @necowilliams01 ball ?

Smart @curtisjr_10 finish ⚽️



Curtis' first @ChampionsLeague goal... and a lovely celebration between the pair ? pic.twitter.com/5NYlWV2SzU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 5, 2020

Song: Blur - Song 2



For whatever reason, having goal songs isn't quite landing in the English game as well as it is across Europe.



Song 2 is a brilliant song and Liverpool rock it well enough, but it all just feels a bit wrong in English stadiums, doesn't it?

8. Olympique Lyonnais

Song: Red Hot Chili Peppers - Can't Stop



It's unclear how often Lyon reel out the Red Hot Chili Peppers anymore but, like when WWE reel out Shane McMahon for WrestleMania, it's bloody good fun regardless.

7. Tottenham

Song: Darude - Sandstorm



Spurs had the audacity to deploy Sandstorm as their goal song in pre-season.



Is that magnificent s**thousery, or endlessly tinpot? The jury will probably be out forever. Great song for a goal, though.

6. Philadelphia Union

FONTANA! ⚽️@AntFontana99 the Homegrown product gets the first goal for @PhilaUnion pic.twitter.com/ZxMv1s5xDh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 13, 2020

Song: Scooter - Maria (I Like it Loud)



The MLS club come in clutch with a bit of Scooter.



Philadelphia Union celebrate their goals in glorious fashion, playing what has been referred to as the 'DOOP song' for its catchy beat.

5. AS Roma

The keeper didn't even bother to move ?



Riccardo Calafiori scored his first Roma goal with an absolute rocket! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/GR7g0TtT5i — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 3, 2020

Song: Blink-182 - All The Small Things



Does it work as a football goal song? Admittedly, absolutely not.



But are we delighted to hear Blink-182 bellow around the ground of an Italian football club? Of course!

4. Borussia Dortmund

Song: Olè, Jetzt kommt der BVB!/Village People - Go West



Dortmund haven't messed around with their music and gone full 80s with their selection. Admittedly, it doesn't work quite as well as the top boys in the list.



It's probably a different story when stood in the stands after a few German pilsner, however. See the atmosphere after Erling Haaland's opening goal above.

3. Real Madrid

Song: RedOne/Manuel Jabois - Hala Madrid y nada más



While most clubs opt for something to get the fans going - ideally heavy guitars, plenty of bass or something to dance to - Real Madrid lean into their heritage and play the official club anthem when they score.



Not the most fun, but it's a classic that will forever stand the test of time.

2. Bayern Munich

A thumping finish from Alphonso Davies ?pic.twitter.com/oQEsuGfqOx — Goal (@goal) February 18, 2021

Song: Yabba Dabba Doo!



For such a serious club who have dominated the Bundesliga for the best part of a decade, there's something rather odd about hearing such a comedic song echo around the Allianz.



It works, though, more so than Dortmund's.

1. Milan

Song: Zombie Nation - Kernkraft 400



Topping the list is of course AC Milan's use of Kernkraft 400 whenever they find the back of the net.



Coinciding with their steady re-emergence towards the top of European football, hearing such an electric tune bounce around San Siro is one hell of a way to get the blood flowing around the body.



Keep it for when fans return, please and thanks.