The big name players who could move in the 2022 summer transfer window

Summer 2022 has long been earmarked as a blockbuster transfer window with a host of top stars either out of contract or entering the final year of their deal.

Although Kylian Mbappe's decision to remain at Paris Saint-Germain has taken some of the intrigue out of the forthcoming wheeling and dealing, there is still set to be plenty of movement between Europe's big clubs over the next few months.

Here are some of the biggest transfers to keep an eye out for...

1. Paul Pogba

Pogba's United career is over | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

At long last the ballad of Paul Pogba's second stint at United appears to be over.



Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for years and he will finally depart this summer. He's always fancied another crack at Juventus, but they are not the only club in the running.



Current club: Manchester United

Potential destinations: Juventus, PSG, Real Madrid

2. Sadio Mane

This one has almost come out of nowhere but it looks increasingly likely that Sadio Mane's days at Anfield are numbered.



Reports suggest he said farewell to his long-time teammates after May's Champions League final and it will be interesting to see how he fares away from Merseyside.



Current club: Liverpool

Potential destinations: Bayern Munich, PSG

3. Raheem Sterling

Sterling has almost won it all at Man City | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

There have been whispers about Raheem Sterling wanting a new challenge in each of the past three transfer windows and this summer interest appears to be hotting up.



Although he remains one of Pep Guardiola's trusted lieutenants, the England international's numbers have dipped slightly in recent seasons.



Current club: Manchester City

Potential destinations: Barcelona, Chelsea, Arsenal

4. Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala will 100% be leaving Juventus this summer - that has already been confirmed for some time.



The question is: which of the interested clubs will get a deal over the line? Inter had looked like strong favourites but things hang in the balance at the time of writing.



Current club: Juventus

Potential destinations: Inter, Tottenham, Roma, Manchester United

5. Marcus Rashford

Rashford endured a testing 2021/22 season | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

At the beginning of the 2021/22 season it would have been blasphemous to suggest that Marcus Rashford might leave his boyhood club in the summer.



However, a year is a long time in football and Rashford's Old Trafford future is far from certain these days. If incoming manager Erik ten Hag does not take a liking to him, he could leave.



Current club: Manchester United

Potential destinations: Real Madrid, Barcelona

6. Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has been kicking up quite the fuss over his contract in recent times, with his agent accusing Bayern Munich of a lack of respect in negotiations.



It could be best for all parties if they moved on this summer...



Current club: Bayern Munich

Potential destinations: Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham

7. Gabriel Jesus

Jesus may be tired of playing second fiddle | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

One of a string of Man City players who could be moving on this summer. Gabriel Jesus' agent recently confirmed that the forward is evaluating his options ahead of the transfer window opening.



He has just 12 months left on his deal and could be available on the cheap(ish).



Current club: Manchester City

Potential destinations: Arsenal, Tottenham

8. Serge Gnabry

After a tricky 2020/21 campaign Serge Gnabry returned to something resembling his best this season, even adding another string to his bow with some fine displays as a nominal wing-back.



His contract expires in 2023 and after achieving everything he can in Bavaria it could be time to move on.



Current club: Bayern Munich

Potential destinations: Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham

9. Ousmane Dembele

Dembele is in demand | Steve Christo - Corbis/GettyImages

After stealing the show in the January transfer window with his 'will they, won't they' contract tango with Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele is likely to be in the headlines again this summer.



There is still no resolution on his future in Catalunya, and the queue of interested clubs is lengthy.



Current club: Barcelona

Potential destinations: Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG

10. Jorginho

Jorginho has not quite replicated the performances that saw him tipped for the 2021 Ballon d'Or this season.



While Maurizio Sarri is in a job though, he always has a chance of getting a move. Chelsea are happy to let him leave this summer too.



Current club: Chelsea

Potential destinations: Lazio, Roma, Juventus

11. Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world over the past few seasons.



This has led to constant rumours about his future with a potential reunion with Antonio Conte being touted.



Current club: Inter

Potential destinations: Tottenham

12. Richarlison

Richarlison is a key player for the Toffees | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Richarlison could not prevent Everton's slide into relegation trouble this season but there can no doubting his talent.



The Toffees are not in good shape financially and may be forced to part ways with their star man to fund a much-needed rebuild.



Current club: Everton

Potential destinations: Arsenal, Manchester United

13. Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans has played like someone with their mind elsewhere at times this season.



That is probably because his mind has been elsewhere to be honest, with a move this summer close to certain.



Current club: Youri Tielemans

Potential destinations: Arsenal, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich

14. Darwin Nunez

Nunez is such an exciting player | Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Darwin Nunez is likely to be one of the stories of the transfer window. Lots of clubs are on the lookout for a new striker and the Uruguayan has banged in plenty of goals for Benfica this season.



It will be interesting to see where he ends up.



Current club: Benfica

Potential destinations: Manchester United, West Ham, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham...you get the idea.

15. Memphis Depay

He may have only been at Camp Nou for a season but Memphis Depay may already be forced to look for a new club this summer.



The Dutchman may fancy another stab at the Premier League after failing to make an impact at Manchester United.



Potential destinations: Newcastle United, Arsenal

16. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Milinkovic Savic is a regular of the transfer rumour mill | Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic may finally be on his way out of Lazio. The midfield general has long been linked with a move to Man Utd but they are far from the only side in the running.



Even Premier League new boys Fulham could be in with a shout this summer.



Current club: Lazio

Potential destinations: Fulham, Manchester United, PSG

17. Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio has been an important squad member for Real Madrid at times, helping Los Blancos to a host of trophies over the years.



However, with his contract winding down it could be time to leave the Spanish capital for a fresh challenge. He's just changed agents too, now being represented by Jorge Mendes.



Current club: Real Madrid

Potential destinations: Arsenal, Newcastle

18. Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez has been superb this season | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Another Man City player who could be on the move this summer is Riyad Mahrez.



Mahrez enjoyed his best ever season at the Etihad this time out and although City would prefer he stuck around, the Algerian may opt to move on with his contract expiring in 2023.



Current club: Manchester City

Potential destinations: Juventus, Chelsea, Barcelona

19. Jesse Lingard

After throwing his toys out of the pram for not being given an Old Trafford send off, Jesse Lingard will definitely be looking for a new club when his contract runs out in June.



The midfielder played the best football of his career at West Ham but he may need to lessen his wage demands to make that move happen.



Current club: Manchester United

Potential destinations: West Ham, Newcastle, Milan, Inter, Juventus, Atletico Madrid

20. Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan scored a vital brace on the final day | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

After almost single-handedly winning Man City the Premier League with a game-changing display on the final day of the season, Ilkay Gundogan could be on his way out of the club.



Gundogan is holding talks with City about his future soon. Before then, his future is in the balance.



Current club: Manchester City

Potential destinations: Bayern Munich, Juventus

21. Christian Eriksen

After making a miraculous comeback to the pitch Christian Eriksen has proved that he still belongs at the top level with Brentford this season.



The Bees are desperate to keep him in west London but it may not be possible once the big boys come calling.



Current club: Brentford

Potential destinations: Tottenham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle, West Ham

22. Corentin Tolisso

Tolisso would be a great signing for anyone looking to add dynamism in midfield | Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Corentin Tolisso has not always been first choice at Bayern Munich but he has contributed significantly to recent successes.



Like many players on this list though, it has long felt like it might be time for the midfielder to freshen things up in the summer. Thus, it was little surprise when he finally confirmed he would be leaving the Allianz Arena.



Potential destinations: Arsenal, Manchester United

23. Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria's decision to switch Man Utd for PSG in 2015 has proved to be an inspired one, but his whirlwind career in the French capital is at its end.



Di Maria has never tried his luck in Serie A and that could be his next step.



Current club: PSG

Potential destinations: Juventus, Real Madrid

24. Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is the most in-demand young player in world football and the race for his signature will be intense.



Whoever gets him has an all-round midfielder for the next decade...



Current club: Monaco

Potential destinations: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG

25. Frenkie de Jong

De Jong could be on his way to Man Utd | Steve Christo - Corbis/GettyImages

Frenkie de Jong and Erik ten Hag are both interested in a reunion at Man Utd this summer.



That does not mean that the move is a dead cert, though. Barcelona would like to keep him for one and even if the Catalan giants do acquiesce to a sale, United would not be the only club in the running.



Current club: Barcelona

Potential destinations: Manchester United, Bayern Munich