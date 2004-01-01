The biggest transfers at WSL clubs this winter

The 2021 winter transfer window in the Women's Super League has closed, with plenty of big - and in some cases, surprising - transfers taking place across the division.

A handful of big names have the left the league altogether, while others have arrived from abroad. There has also been lots of movement between clubs within the WSL, making for an exciting second half of the season as players settle into new teams.

Here's a look at 16 of the biggest transfers, in or our, at WSL clubs this winter...

16. Kirsty Barton (Brighton to Crystal Palace)

Kirsty Barton has dropped into the Women's Championship | Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Kirsty Barton spent 10 years with Brighton, playing a huge role in the Seagulls becoming a WSL club. But she has now gone on loan to Crystal Palace, who are mid-table in the Women's Championship.

15. Zecira Musovic (Rosengard to Chelsea)