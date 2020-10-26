The Clubs Isco Could Join After Slagging Off Zinedine Zidane on Live Television

Have you ever been badmouthing your boss to your colleagues at work, only for the devil himself to pop up behind you and eavesdrop on every painstaking word? Awkward, right?

Well, Isco only went and did the footballing equivalent of that massive cock-up during Real Madrid's vital 3-1 victory over Barcelona in El Clasico last Saturday. Chatting away on the bench - his regular resting place in Spain's capital nowadays - the 28-year-old went in on his coach Zinedine Zidane.

? Isco: “He takes me off after 50 or 60 minutes, well, sometimes at half-time. If he puts me on, it’s at 80 minutes.”



Not sure the Real Madrid midfielder knew he was being recorded on the bench at El Clásico ?‍♂️



“He takes me off after 50 or 60 minutes, well, sometimes at half-time. If he puts me on, it’s at 80 minutes,” he told Marcelo and Luka Modric.

Admittedly, Isco was smart enough to make sure his boss was not in ear shot. Unfortunately, he had not factored in the presence of television cameras, which happened to pick up every word. Woops.

So, unless Zidane lives without a television, the radio, social media and friends, the Frenchman has probably had these criticisms relayed to him. And we can safely assume, the steady decline to his midfielder's Madrid career has just fallen off the cliff edge.

It's a great shame, given the promise and talent that Isco had demonstrated during his breakout years and the influence he once boasted over this Blancos team. The Spaniard is a wonderfully gifted playmaker, and his dribbling, passing and trickery on the ball makes him one of the most dangerous stars in world football.

Restricted to cameos and bench-warming duties at Madrid however, it may be time for a change. After all, who doesn't want to see this great footballer recapture the form which dazzled us all only a few years ago? The big question is, where should he go? 90min has got this one covered.

Arsenal

A few things here. First and foremost, the Spanish connection. Mikel Arteta does love a Spaniard from Madrid, so that's one box ticked. Secondly, Arsenal are also lacking a lot of creativity in the final third, and given that is Isco's pan con tomate (bread and butter to us Brits), he fits the bill nicely. On his day, he is unplayable, and just like James Rodriguez's rebirth at Everton, we'd be truly blessed to see him in the Premier League.

And finally, what do the Gunners need more than an overpaid, inconsistent attacking midfielder to flit in and out of the team, before ultimately rotting away on the bench and drawing criticism for his lack of team ethic and commitment?

They'll be well short of one of those come next summer. Best get investing, boys.

Tottenham Hotspur

Madrid have become pretty accustomed to offloading their unwanted goods at White Hart Lane over the past couple of months, so why not go all out and dish out a hat-trick of rejects? Los Blancos have already managed to get Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon off their books, and Isco is another who certainly carries some weight on the wage bill.

Tottenham Hotspur have been lacking that creative spark since Christian Eriksen first emotionally and then physically left the club, and having tried to pluck Paulo Dybala from Juventus in previous windows, they are evidently in the market for that mould of player.

Give him the right conditions in which to thrive, and he will be loved at the Lane.

Juventus

Speaking of Juventus and Dybala, how about this for an idea? Despite finally proving his potential with I Bianconeri in a sub-par side last year, la Joya is still deemed as dispensable in Turin. The 26-year-old will always play second fiddle as long as Cristiano Ronaldo is at the club, and time is running out for him to be the real star of the show.

So, it's not inconceivable that Juve would be willing to part with Dybala in exchange for Isco, given their similar traits in playing style, and their current forward's apparent destiny to join Europe's biggest of giants. The Old Lady have always been a club focused on the here and now, and they may be willing to sacrifice the demands of their 'jewel', in order to dominate on the European stage in the present.

Not a move that'd go down well with supporters, but needs must.

Inter

While we're entertaining the idea of swapping sulking attacking midfielders, let's ponder on the future of Eriksen at Inter. The Dane's move to San Siro came as a surprise, with many tipping him for a switch to Spain's heavyweights last year. On top of that initial shock, he's hardly set the world alight in Italy, either.

Now, that may have something to do with coach Antonio Conte and his insistence on ignoring the number 10 role. But he won't be around forever, and although that may suit Eriksen, the 28-year-old could already have his heart set on another exit.

There are no doubts Isco could blow Serie A away, and with the firepower of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku ahead of him, there's no telling what I Nerazzurri could achieve.

Paris Saint-Germain

Do Paris Saint-Germain really need another attack-minded player? Well, yeah, they do. Once you remove Neymar and Kylian Mbappe from the equation, there is a real lack of creativity - especially from the midfield. Enter, Isco!

The Spain international would run riot in Ligue 1, and with a successive string of games and minutes in his legs, he'd be able to have the impact he desires on the big European nights for the French champions.

If he's looking for a quiet few years with only three or four high-pressure matches a year, then this is the place to be.

Sevilla

If you've got a little bit more ambition than that Isco, then how do you fancy facing the challenge of taking down Madrid from the outside, with one of their direct rivals? Sevilla are a team on the up, and under the guidance of ex-Blancos coach Julen Lopetegui, they are slowly building towards becoming title-challengers.

Los Nervionenses are a goalscorer away from being a genuine threat, but the addition of Isco may possibly inspire their current forwards into finding the net more often. The Spaniard could seek vengeance for Madrid's lack of faith in his abilities, and how better to prove your worth than to beat them to a league title?

It's very ambitious, but if the risk came off, Isco would be a legend in Seville for eternity.