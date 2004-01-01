The Clubs That Should Look to Sign Donny van de Beek This Summer

After playing an integral role in Ajax's recent European success, Donny van de Beek has been on the radar of many of Europe's top clubs.

The Dutch midfielder was reportedly close to joining Real Madrid, but the coronavirus outbreak meant the move could not be completed. It remains to be seen whether Los Blancos will look to tie up the deal.

Here's a list of clubs that should look to sign the 23-year-old this summer, who could be available for around £40m.

1. FC Barcelona

Ronald Koeman's recent arrival at Nou Camp has meant that many Dutch stars have been linked with a move to the Catalan giants this summer.



The new Barça boss oversaw Van de Beek during his time as Holland manager, and could look to reunite him with former Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong in the Barcelona midfield.



Both Van de Beek and De Jong were at the heart of Ajax's magical 2018/19 UEFA Champions League run, which saw them reach the semi-finals.

2. Real Madrid

A few months ago it looked like Real Madrid were close to actually signing the creative midfielder, however the coronavirus outbreak forced Los Blancos to drastically alter their summer transfer plans.



It remains to be seen as to whether or not Real Madrid will rekindle their interest in the Dutchman this summer, but with James Rodriguez set to leave the club, there could be room for Van de Beek at the club.

3. Manchester United

With Van de Beek reportedly open to a move to England, Manchester United look to be the best positioned Premier League club to make a move.



The Red Devils are eyeing a host of midfield options, and prefer a move for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, however, should that fail to materialise, United reportedly view Van de Beek as a cheaper alternative.

4. Arsenal

With Mesut Ozil watching on from the sidelines and Matteo Guendouzi likely to depart the club this summer, Arsenal are in need of creative players in midfield.



Van de Beek would be a fantastic addition, with the 23-year-old fitting Mikel Arteta's philosophy of attracting bright, young players with a good attitude.

5. Inter

After some suggestion he may part ways with Inter following defeat in the UEFA Europa League final, Antonio Conte is set to remain as the club's manager.



This is huge news for the club, who now look set to back Conte in the transfer market this summer.



Inter are reportedly pursuing Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele, but should negotiations come to a halt, Van de Beek would be a good alternative.