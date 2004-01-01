The clubs that should look to sign Raheem Sterling this summer

It's hard to believe that Raheem Sterling is still just 26 years of age.

The England international has been one of the Premier League's stand out wingers for half a decade - failing to rack up fewer than 17 league goal involvements since 2016 - and has already been capped over 60 times by his country.

He's yet to hit the prime years of his career, making him a mightily delicious prospect for any potential club looking to snap him up. With rumours of the forward looking to hold talks with current club Manchester City after he returns from England duty at Euro 2020, he could be on his way out of the Etihad.

But who should be looking to land his signature? Well, let's take a look.

7. Arsenal

Mikel Arteta knows Raheem Sterling well from his time as Pep Guardiola's number two at Manchester City | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The City winger has been linked with a move to Arsenal and, given the Gunners' season, it's evident they need to strengthen.



Sterling would be a huge boost to Mikel Arteta (who he knows very well from his time at City), bringing proven numbers as wells as more creative flair. His introduction into the fold rather than a big name number ten would also suit the development of Emile Smith Rowe, who could step back into a role behind the striker while Sterling fills in on the left.



There's no doubt Arsenal would look a much more exciting side with Sterling, but can the Gunners lure him to the Emirates given their lack of European football?



It would be tough.



Suitability: 3/10

6. Barcelona

Barcelona finished third in La Liga last season | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Yet another huge club to be linked with Sterling this transfer window is Barcelona.



With the future of Ousmane Dembele still uncertain, it looks as though La Blaugrana don't want to leave themselves shorthanded next campaign.



But with the confirmed arrival of Sergio Aguero and the probable signing of Memphis Depay (although that's what we said about Georginio Wijnaldum - ouch), there shouldn't be any need to splash the cash on another forward - especially in the financial state they find themselves in.



Of course, there have been rumours that Sterling's departure to Barcelona could be part of a swap deal but, if that isn't the case, can someone tell Barcelona to stop spending money?!



Suitability: 4.5/10

5. Bayern Munich

Julian Nagelsmann will take over as Bayern boss next season | Pool/Getty Images

The German champions have also been linked with Sterling - I mean, it's not as if they have world class wingers already is it?



Englishmen have found the Bundesliga to be a good stomping ground in recent years, and with the incoming intensity of Julian Nagelsmann arriving at the Allianz Arena, Sterling could well find the same at Bayern Munich.



The winger no doubt possesses a dynamic, quick and ruthless manner of attacking his opposition and, under Guardiola, has shown his ability to press as part of a unit.



He could really thrive at Bayern, but do they really need another winger?



Suitability: 5/10

4. Milan

Stefano Pioli and Zlatan Ibrahimovic | ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Should Sterling fancy a move to Serie A, it would be wise to consider Milan.



Stefano Pioli's side will be determined to build on what was a very promising season, maintaining a push for the title until falling off the pace late on. To do so will require investment. (if they can afford it, that is).



Pioli's attacking style of play and penchant for full-backs to get up their respective flanks would suit the English winger, allowing him to drift inside and affect proceedings close to goal, as he has done to great effect over the past few years.



The need for a world class winger is apparent in the Milan side and Sterling would make I Rossoneri real contenders once more.



Suitability: 6/10

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son had fantastic individual seasons last campaign | SHAUN BOTTERILL/Getty Images

It was a disappointing collective campaign for Tottenham last term, and a rejuvenation all around the club seems to be in order.



With the end of Gareth Bale's loan spell, it may be wise to invest in a top-quality winger to add to the Spurs front line.



Should Harry Kane remain at the club, Sterling's added presence to that of Son Heung-min and the England captain up top - to hopefully be the focal point in a free-flowing, attacking side - would represent a very potent threat for whoever steps into the hot seat in north London.



Suitability: 6/10

2. Paris Saint Germain

Could Mauricio Pochettino lure Raheem Sterling to Ligue 1? | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

There isn't too much need for Sterling in Paris either - yet.



But if the nightmarish thought of Kylian Mbappe leaving the Parc des Princes becomes reality, Paris Saint Germain will undoubtedly immediately be looking for a talismanic forward.



They're big shoes to fill, but Sterling is experienced and has proven his worth in the toughest of leagues - 65 goals and 39 assists in the last four Premier League seasons demonstrates his quality.



You'd imagine the City winger would get bags of goals and assists alongside the likes of Neymar and (potentially) Mbappe in Ligue 1 - although he'd definitely have to invest in a bigger trophy cabinet.



Suitability: 7/10

1. Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti is back at Real Madrid | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Real Madrid ended the 2020/21 season without a trophy which, simply put, is unacceptable by their standards.



Since the breaking up of the famous trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Bale, Los Blancos have seemingly struggled for goals compared to years gone by, especially in La Liga.



This campaign, Zinedine Zidane has had to mostly rely on Vinicius Jr and Marco Asensio (who racked up a combined eight league goals during 2020/21) to flank the ever-impressive Benzema, while Eden Hazard simply might as well not have even been registered as a squad member.



The signing of Hazard was supposed to be Galactico-esque - it's been anything but. While Los Blancos' financial situation isn't flowing, an attacking fix is badly needed at Real, and Sterling would be a great fit that guaranteed goals.



Suitability: 8/10