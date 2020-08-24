The clubs Thierry Henry scored the most goals against

A genius, a world beater, an all-time great of the beautiful game.

Thierry Henry is undeniably one of the most entertaining and most talented footballers to have ever graced the field, and the striker has 411 goals for club and country to show for his efforts.

He forged his name into legend wherever he played with those goals, and is fondly remembered by all - well, nearly all. Here are the clubs who felt his wrath most during the Frenchman's extraordinary career.

26. Deportivo de La Coruna (5 goals)

Thierry Henry scored five goals against Deportivo La Coruna | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Henry spent two and a half years at Camp Nou after leaving Arsenal and boy, didn't Deportivo find out.



The Galician side were the striker's biggest victims during his stint in La Liga as he netted five against them.

25. RCD Mallorca (5 goals)

Thierry Henry and Martin Keown celebrate the Frenchman's goal against Mallorca | Odd Andersen/Getty Images

Mallorca, now in the second tier of Spanish football, suffered at the hands of Henry predominantly in the Champions League.



His first against the Spanish side came all the way back in the group stage of the 2000/01 edition.

24. West Ham (5 goals)

The Hammers were on the wrong end of five of Henry's strikes while he dominated English defences.



He scored a hat trick against them in 2002/03 and also netted a famous strike a Upton Park. Indescribable.

23. Lyon (5 goals)

Thierry Henry in action against Lyon | Michael Steele/Getty Images

The striker never actually scored against Lyon in France, but managed to bury five Champions League goals against them.



These five goals included a two minute brace in the last 16 of the 2008/09 edition of the competition.

22. Southampton (5 goals)

Here it is: @ThierryHenry's very first Arsenal goal ?



But tell us this...



My favourite ever goal by Thierry Henry was _________ ?#TH14 pic.twitter.com/9zPYHqZqds — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 3, 2019

Thierry Henry enjoyed his visits to the south coast (more on that later) and the prolific striker scored his first of 228 goals for the Gunners at the Dell against Southampton.



A landmark day from which the Frenchman never looked back.

21. Manchester City (5 goals)

Henry found joy against Manchester City while he was at Arsenal.



Who could forget that rocket of a shot in 2004 in Arsenal's 2-1 win over the Citizens? That special goal was one of five Henry scored against City.

20. Tottenham (5 goals)

You wanna know why we love @ThierryHenry?



THIS is why we love Thierry Henry



❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/i6npYSiH9D — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 16, 2018

Loved by all....except Tottenham. Henry scored five goals against Arsenal's bitter north London rivals.



Most memorably the outrageous solo effort above. If there's one clip that sums Henry up, it's surely this one.

19. Colorado Rapids (6 goals)

The Frenchman scored 51 goals for New York Red Bulls and found great success against the Rapids.



He managed six goals against them during his time in Major League Soccer, and proved he still had it with this trademark Henry finish.

18. Wigan (6 goals)

Henry came up with a stunning free kick as well as a hat trick in the last ever game at Highbury among his six goals against Wigan.



That's more than enough, Thierry.

17. Newcastle (6 goals)

? #OnThisDay in 2003: Just @ThierryHenry being Thierry Henry ?



Which emoji best sums up this cheeky finish? pic.twitter.com/R0W2Xt8xGp — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 26, 2018

Newcastle were one of the Frenchman's preferred Premier League victims, as he managed six goals against the Magpies.



The Toons' saving grace is that they fared better than their north east rivals against the wrath of Henry.

16. Columbus Crew (6 goals)

The last time Henry was in MLS, it certainly went well ?pic.twitter.com/4VxFBLQePb — Goal (@goal) November 14, 2019

Another MLS side to suffer at the hands of the great Frenchman are Columbus Crew, conceding six goals to him.



Two of these came as a quite exquisite brace in a 3-1 win, sealed with a goal direct from a corner in stoppage time. Skip to around 0:39 above to see it in all its glory.

15. Birmingham (6 goals)

On This Day: 13 years ago, a Thierry Henry brace in a 4-0 win vs Birmingham, took his #Arsenal goal tally to 100! pic.twitter.com/mXoPSsv3Ac — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) January 12, 2016

Six of Henry's 228 Gunners goals were scored past Birmingham City.



2003 saw the Frenchman net a brace against the Blues to secure a centenary of Arsenal goals.

14. Leicester (6 goals)

? Boxing Day, 2000

? Arsenal 6-1 Leicester

? @thierryhenry's first hat-trick



"Thierry was one of the greatest players I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen a few good ones.” - Arsène Wenger pic.twitter.com/74MqsFqlYs — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2018

Leicester are a team of firsts for Henry. The striker made his debut for the Gunners against the Foxes, while he also scored his first professional hat trick against them in the 2000/01 campaign.



What a hat trick it was, too.

13. Blackburn (6 goals)

Henry also enjoyed himself against Blackburn, with his final strike against the Rovers being a beautiful curler from the edge of the box.

12. Sunderland (7 goals)

175 Premier League goals. The Frenchman scored the last of those in February 2012 after returning to the Emirates on loan.



It was a fairy tale ending to a glittering Arsenal career, as Henry netted an injury time winner to score his seventh against Sunderland.

11. Fulham (8 goals)

There was much cause for celebration whenever Henry and Arsenal faced off against a fellow London club.



The striker relished playing in London derbies and Fulham were yet another victim of the Frenchman, as he netted past them eight times.

10. Valencia (9 goals)

Henry celebrates his goal against Valencia | Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

The striker never found scoring against Valencia to be too troublesome during his career.



He managed to bag goals against the Bats while at Arsenal, and also netted a hat trick against them during his time at Barcelona.

9. Montreal Impact (9 goals)

Henry is now manager at Montreal | Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Well, this is ironic isn't it?



The Frenchman is now in charge of Montreal in MLS, but he was never shy on inflicting pain on the side in his playing days - notching up nine goals against them, the most of any team he faced while in the USA.

8. Portsmouth (9 goals)

As previously mentioned, Henry loved a trip to the south coast and he much preferred Portsmouth to Southampton, scoring nine goals past the Blues.



The Frenchman praised the Pompey fans after scoring a brace to help Arsenal to a mesmerising 5-1 FA Cup win at Fratton Park in 2004, and famously donned the blue shirt at full time.

7. Liverpool (9 goals)

? Thierry Henry v Liverpool



Poetry. In. Motion. ?



? #Invincibles — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 27, 2020

There's no doubt Henry was a big game player, and he showed it time after time.



One of the nine goals he scored against Liverpool came in a fantastic 4-2 triumph for the Gunners, as the Frenchman waltzed past the Reds' defence - shown above.

6. Manchester United (9 goals)

We couldn't show you a @thierryhenry goal against Man United without bringing back this...



He scored 9️⃣against them - which was his best? pic.twitter.com/CWYYVCHBkR — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 28, 2017

Only one question needs to be asked here: is this the best Premier League of all time?



Well, it's up there, that's for sure. Simply outrageous from Henry to score here, one of nine he put past Manchester United during his time with Arsenal.

5. Chelsea (10 goals)

If there's one thing Henry did, it was make goals look simple as anything to score. This superb FA Cup goal against Chelsea proves that.



He always loved playing against London rivals, and that goal was one of ten he bagged against Chelsea.

4. Middlesbrough (12 goals)

Another north east club that the Frenchman was prolific against, Middlesbrough never seemed able to control Henry.



The striker bagged a beautiful hat trick in January 2006 as Arsenal thrashed Boro 7-0 at Highbury.

3. Charlton (12 goals)

Morning all. On this day in 2004 @ThierryHenry scored this goal against Charlton Athletic… http://t.co/z9i0VD7naohttps://t.co/JRJ5SQRpHu — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 2, 2015

"How did he get that in?"



Indeed. This phenomenal finish was one of Henry's 12 against Charlton. Yet another London club he was prolific against.

2. Aston Villa (12 goals)

Henry made scoring look easy, and did so against Aston Villa several times - 12, to be exact.



Arguably most notably with this Premier League classic from outside the box.

1. Leeds (12 goals)

Leeds collapsed at the sight of the striker several times, and most famously conceded four goals to Henry in 2004.



The poker - in other words, four goals - he netted in that 5-0 win summed up what was arguably the classic Henry performance, and represented a third of the goals he scored against Leeds throughout his time at Arsenal.