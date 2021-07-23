 
The complete 2021/22 WSL fixture list

Chelsea will begin their defence of the Women's Super League title with a trip to Arsenal on the opening day of the 2021/22 season.

Emma Hayes' side are looking to defend their crown after a hotly contested title race with Manchester City last season, and follow-up their tough game against the Gunners with a home game against Everton and a trip to Manchester United - who are on the verge of appointing Marc Skinner as their new boss.

Elsewhere. City travel to Everton on the opening day - which will be staggered across 3-5 September because of a new TV broadcast rights deal with Sky Sports and BBC Sport - while newcomers Leicester travel to Aston Villa. Brighton host Manchester City, United open up against Reading and Tottenham entertain Birmingham to round off the opening weekend.

In terms of derbies, Manchester's City and United first lock horns on the weekend of 8-10 October, while Tottenham and Arsenal do battle a month later.

Chelsea's first clash with City - who took them to the wire last season - takes place on the same day as the north London derby, with the two facing off again in early February.

Emma Hayes' profile has soared in recent months | JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty Images

Here's confirmation of those games and every other WSL fixture for the coming season.

*Kick off times are currently slated for 2pm but subject to change.

Gameweek 1: 3-5 September

Arsenal vs Chelsea
Aston Villa vs Leicester
Brighton vs West Ham
Everton vs Manchester City
Manchester United vs Reading
Tottenham vs Birmingham

Gameweek 2: 10-12 September

Birmingham vs Brighton
Chelsea vs Everton
Leicester vs Manchester United
Manchester City vs Tottenham
Reading vs Arsenal
West Ham vs Aston Villa

Gameweek 3: 24-26 September

Arsenal vs Manchester City
Brighton vs Aston Villa
Everton vs Birmingham
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Tottenham vs Reading
West Ham vs Leicester

Gameweek 4: 1-3 October

Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Birmingham vs Manchester United
Chelsea vs Brighton
Leicester vs Tottenham
Manchester City vs West Ham
Reading vs Everton

Gameweek 5: 8-10 October

Arsenal vs Everton
Brighton vs Tottenham
Chelsea vs Leicester
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Reading vs Aston Villa
West Ham vs Birmingham

Gameweek 6: 5-7 November

Arsenal vs West Ham
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Birmingham vs Reading
Everton vs Brighton
Leicester vs Manchester City
Tottenham vs Manchester United

Gameweek 7: 12-14 November

Birmingham vs Aston Villa
Brighton vs Leicester
Everton vs Manchester United
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Tottenham vs Arsenal
West Ham vs Reading

Gameweek 8: 19-21 November

Chelsea vs Birmingham
Leicester vs Everton
Manchester City vs Aston Villa
Manchester United vs Arsenal
Reading vs Brighton
West Ham vs Tottenham

Gameweek 9: 10-12 December

Arsenal vs Leicester
Aston Villa vs Tottenham
Birmingham vs Manchester City
Brighton vs Manchester United
Everton vs West Ham
Reading vs Chelsea

Gameweek 10: 17-19 December

Arsenal vs Brighton
Chelsea vs West Ham
Leicester vs Birmingham
Manchester City vs Reading
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Tottenham vs Everton

Gameweek 11: 7-9 January

Aston Villa vs Everton
Birmingham vs Arsenal
Brighton vs Manchester City
Chelsea vs Tottenham
Reading vs Leicester
West Ham vs Manchester United

Gameweek 12: 14-16 January

Arsenal vs Reading
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Everton vs Chelsea
Leicester vs Brighton
Manchester United vs Birmingham
Tottenham vs West Ham

Vivianne Miedema is Arsenal's leading light up front | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Gameweek 13: 21-23 January

Brighton vs Chelsea
Leicester vs Aston Villa
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester United vs Tottenham
Reading vs Birmingham
West Ham vs Everton

Gameweek 14: 4-6 February

Arsenal vs Manchester United
Aston Villa vs West Ham
Birmingham vs Leicester
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Everton vs Reading
Tottenham vs Brighton

Gameweek 15: 11-13 February

Birmingham vs Tottenham
Brighton vs Reading
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Everton vs Aston Villa
Leicester vs West Ham
Manchester City vs Manchester United

Gameweek 16: 4-6 March

Arsenal vs Birmingham
Aston Villa vs Brighton
Manchester City vs Everton
Manchester United vs Leicester
Reading vs Tottenham
West Ham vs Chelsea

Gameweek 17: 11-13 March

Birmingham vs West Ham
Brighton vs Arsenal
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Everton vs Leicester
Reading vs Manchester United
Tottenham vs Manchester City

Gameweek 18: 25-27 March

Arsenal vs Tottenham
Aston Villa vs Reading
Leicester vs Chelsea
Manchester City vs Birmingham
Manchester United vs Everton
West Ham vs Brighton

Steph Houghton again captains Manchester City for the 2021/22 season | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Gameweek 19: 1-3 April

Birmingham vs Everton
Chelsea vs Reading
Leicester vs Arsenal
Manchester United vs Brighton
Tottenham vs Aston Villa
West Ham vs Manchester City

Gameweek 20: 22-24 April

Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Brighton vs Birmingham
Everton vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Leicester
Reading vs West Ham
Tottenham vs Chelsea

Gameweek 21: 29 April - 1 May

Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Birmingham vs Chelsea
Everton vs Tottenham
Leicester vs Reading
Manchester City vs Brighton
Manchester United vs West Ham

Gameweek 22: 8 May

Aston Villa vs Birmingham
Brighton vs Everton
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Reading vs Manchester City
Tottenham vs Leicester
West Ham vs Arsenal

Source : 90min

