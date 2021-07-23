The complete 2021/22 WSL fixture list

Chelsea will begin their defence of the Women's Super League title with a trip to Arsenal on the opening day of the 2021/22 season.
Emma Hayes' side are looking to defend their crown after a hotly contested title race with Manchester City last season, and follow-up their tough game against the Gunners with a home game against Everton and a trip to Manchester United - who are on the verge of appointing Marc Skinner as their new boss.
Elsewhere. City travel to Everton on the opening day - which will be staggered across 3-5 September because of a new TV broadcast rights deal with Sky Sports and BBC Sport - while newcomers Leicester travel to Aston Villa. Brighton host Manchester City, United open up against Reading and Tottenham entertain Birmingham to round off the opening weekend.
In terms of derbies, Manchester's City and United first lock horns on the weekend of 8-10 October, while Tottenham and Arsenal do battle a month later.
Chelsea's first clash with City - who took them to the wire last season - takes place on the same day as the north London derby, with the two facing off again in early February.
Here's confirmation of those games and every other WSL fixture for the coming season.
*Kick off times are currently slated for 2pm but subject to change.
Gameweek 1: 3-5 September
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Aston Villa vs Leicester
Brighton vs West Ham
Everton vs Manchester City
Manchester United vs Reading
Tottenham vs Birmingham
Gameweek 2: 10-12 September
Birmingham vs Brighton
Chelsea vs Everton
Leicester vs Manchester United
Manchester City vs Tottenham
Reading vs Arsenal
West Ham vs Aston Villa
Gameweek 3: 24-26 September
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Brighton vs Aston Villa
Everton vs Birmingham
Manchester United vs Chelsea
Tottenham vs Reading
West Ham vs Leicester
Gameweek 4: 1-3 October
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Birmingham vs Manchester United
Chelsea vs Brighton
Leicester vs Tottenham
Manchester City vs West Ham
Reading vs Everton
Gameweek 5: 8-10 October
Arsenal vs Everton
Brighton vs Tottenham
Chelsea vs Leicester
Manchester United vs Manchester City
Reading vs Aston Villa
West Ham vs Birmingham
Gameweek 6: 5-7 November
Arsenal vs West Ham
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Birmingham vs Reading
Everton vs Brighton
Leicester vs Manchester City
Tottenham vs Manchester United
Gameweek 7: 12-14 November
Birmingham vs Aston Villa
Brighton vs Leicester
Everton vs Manchester United
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Tottenham vs Arsenal
West Ham vs Reading
Gameweek 8: 19-21 November
Chelsea vs Birmingham
Leicester vs Everton
Manchester City vs Aston Villa
Manchester United vs Arsenal
Reading vs Brighton
West Ham vs Tottenham
Gameweek 9: 10-12 December
Arsenal vs Leicester
Aston Villa vs Tottenham
Birmingham vs Manchester City
Brighton vs Manchester United
Everton vs West Ham
Reading vs Chelsea
Gameweek 10: 17-19 December
Arsenal vs Brighton
Chelsea vs West Ham
Leicester vs Birmingham
Manchester City vs Reading
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Tottenham vs Everton
Gameweek 11: 7-9 January
Aston Villa vs Everton
Birmingham vs Arsenal
Brighton vs Manchester City
Chelsea vs Tottenham
Reading vs Leicester
West Ham vs Manchester United
Gameweek 12: 14-16 January
Arsenal vs Reading
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Everton vs Chelsea
Leicester vs Brighton
Manchester United vs Birmingham
Tottenham vs West Ham
Gameweek 13: 21-23 January
Brighton vs Chelsea
Leicester vs Aston Villa
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester United vs Tottenham
Reading vs Birmingham
West Ham vs Everton
Gameweek 14: 4-6 February
Arsenal vs Manchester United
Aston Villa vs West Ham
Birmingham vs Leicester
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Everton vs Reading
Tottenham vs Brighton
Gameweek 15: 11-13 February
Birmingham vs Tottenham
Brighton vs Reading
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Everton vs Aston Villa
Leicester vs West Ham
Manchester City vs Manchester United
Gameweek 16: 4-6 March
Arsenal vs Birmingham
Aston Villa vs Brighton
Manchester City vs Everton
Manchester United vs Leicester
Reading vs Tottenham
West Ham vs Chelsea
Gameweek 17: 11-13 March
Birmingham vs West Ham
Brighton vs Arsenal
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Everton vs Leicester
Reading vs Manchester United
Tottenham vs Manchester City
Gameweek 18: 25-27 March
Arsenal vs Tottenham
Aston Villa vs Reading
Leicester vs Chelsea
Manchester City vs Birmingham
Manchester United vs Everton
West Ham vs Brighton
Gameweek 19: 1-3 April
Birmingham vs Everton
Chelsea vs Reading
Leicester vs Arsenal
Manchester United vs Brighton
Tottenham vs Aston Villa
West Ham vs Manchester City
Gameweek 20: 22-24 April
Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Brighton vs Birmingham
Everton vs Arsenal
Manchester City vs Leicester
Reading vs West Ham
Tottenham vs Chelsea
Gameweek 21: 29 April - 1 May
Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Birmingham vs Chelsea
Everton vs Tottenham
Leicester vs Reading
Manchester City vs Brighton
Manchester United vs West Ham
Gameweek 22: 8 May
Aston Villa vs Birmingham
Brighton vs Everton
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Reading vs Manchester City
Tottenham vs Leicester
West Ham vs Arsenal
