The complete 2021/22 WSL fixture list

Chelsea will begin their defence of the Women's Super League title with a trip to Arsenal on the opening day of the 2021/22 season.

Emma Hayes' side are looking to defend their crown after a hotly contested title race with Manchester City last season, and follow-up their tough game against the Gunners with a home game against Everton and a trip to Manchester United - who are on the verge of appointing Marc Skinner as their new boss.

Elsewhere. City travel to Everton on the opening day - which will be staggered across 3-5 September because of a new TV broadcast rights deal with Sky Sports and BBC Sport - while newcomers Leicester travel to Aston Villa. Brighton host Manchester City, United open up against Reading and Tottenham entertain Birmingham to round off the opening weekend.

In terms of derbies, Manchester's City and United first lock horns on the weekend of 8-10 October, while Tottenham and Arsenal do battle a month later.

Chelsea's first clash with City - who took them to the wire last season - takes place on the same day as the north London derby, with the two facing off again in early February.

Emma Hayes' profile has soared in recent months | JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty Images

Here's confirmation of those games and every other WSL fixture for the coming season.

*Kick off times are currently slated for 2pm but subject to change.

Gameweek 1: 3-5 September

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Aston Villa vs Leicester

Brighton vs West Ham

Everton vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Reading

Tottenham vs Birmingham

Gameweek 2: 10-12 September

Birmingham vs Brighton

Chelsea vs Everton

Leicester vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Tottenham

Reading vs Arsenal

West Ham vs Aston Villa

Gameweek 3: 24-26 September

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Everton vs Birmingham

Manchester United vs Chelsea

Tottenham vs Reading

West Ham vs Leicester

Gameweek 4: 1-3 October

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Birmingham vs Manchester United

Chelsea vs Brighton

Leicester vs Tottenham

Manchester City vs West Ham

Reading vs Everton

Gameweek 5: 8-10 October

Arsenal vs Everton

Brighton vs Tottenham

Chelsea vs Leicester

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Reading vs Aston Villa

West Ham vs Birmingham

Gameweek 6: 5-7 November

Arsenal vs West Ham

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Birmingham vs Reading

Everton vs Brighton

Leicester vs Manchester City

Tottenham vs Manchester United

The 2021-22 #BarclaysFAWSL season.

Coming to your screens soon...?



3-5 September. ???? ??. pic.twitter.com/DsEjp4MfpV — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) July 23, 2021

Gameweek 7: 12-14 November

Birmingham vs Aston Villa

Brighton vs Leicester

Everton vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Tottenham vs Arsenal

West Ham vs Reading

Gameweek 8: 19-21 November

Chelsea vs Birmingham

Leicester vs Everton

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Reading vs Brighton

West Ham vs Tottenham

Gameweek 9: 10-12 December

Arsenal vs Leicester

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Birmingham vs Manchester City

Brighton vs Manchester United

Everton vs West Ham

Reading vs Chelsea

Gameweek 10: 17-19 December

Arsenal vs Brighton

Chelsea vs West Ham

Leicester vs Birmingham

Manchester City vs Reading

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Tottenham vs Everton

Gameweek 11: 7-9 January

Aston Villa vs Everton

Birmingham vs Arsenal

Brighton vs Manchester City

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Reading vs Leicester

West Ham vs Manchester United

Gameweek 12: 14-16 January

Arsenal vs Reading

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Everton vs Chelsea

Leicester vs Brighton

Manchester United vs Birmingham

Tottenham vs West Ham

Vivianne Miedema is Arsenal's leading light up front | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Gameweek 13: 21-23 January

Brighton vs Chelsea

Leicester vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs Tottenham

Reading vs Birmingham

West Ham vs Everton

Gameweek 14: 4-6 February

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Aston Villa vs West Ham

Birmingham vs Leicester

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Everton vs Reading

Tottenham vs Brighton

Gameweek 15: 11-13 February

Birmingham vs Tottenham

Brighton vs Reading

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Everton vs Aston Villa

Leicester vs West Ham

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Gameweek 16: 4-6 March

Arsenal vs Birmingham

Aston Villa vs Brighton

Manchester City vs Everton

Manchester United vs Leicester

Reading vs Tottenham

West Ham vs Chelsea

Gameweek 17: 11-13 March

Birmingham vs West Ham

Brighton vs Arsenal

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Everton vs Leicester

Reading vs Manchester United

Tottenham vs Manchester City

Gameweek 18: 25-27 March

Arsenal vs Tottenham

Aston Villa vs Reading

Leicester vs Chelsea

Manchester City vs Birmingham

Manchester United vs Everton

West Ham vs Brighton

Steph Houghton again captains Manchester City for the 2021/22 season | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Gameweek 19: 1-3 April

Birmingham vs Everton

Chelsea vs Reading

Leicester vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs Brighton

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

West Ham vs Manchester City

Gameweek 20: 22-24 April

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Brighton vs Birmingham

Everton vs Arsenal

Manchester City vs Leicester

Reading vs West Ham

Tottenham vs Chelsea

Gameweek 21: 29 April - 1 May

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Birmingham vs Chelsea

Everton vs Tottenham

Leicester vs Reading

Manchester City vs Brighton

Manchester United vs West Ham



Gameweek 22: 8 May

Aston Villa vs Birmingham

Brighton vs Everton

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Reading vs Manchester City

Tottenham vs Leicester

West Ham vs Arsenal

