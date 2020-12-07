The Details Behind Dominik Szoboszlai's Release Clause as Top Clubs Eye January Transfer

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is blossoming into of of Europe's most in-demand players, and his bargain €25m release clause is a large part of that.

Sources have told 90min that the 20-year-old is on the radar of most of Europe's biggest teams, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona joining long-term admirers Arsenal in pursuit of Szoboszlai.

Szoboszlai is in high demand | Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

Many of the Hungarian's suitors believe that his true value is actually somewhere closer to the €50m mark, which makes his €25m release clause seem like a steal. Reports had suggested that Salzburg would be prepared to accept that fee in instalments, but The Athletic's David Ornstein notes that it is not that simple.

Salzburg are understood to be prepared to demand the entire figure up front and within two weeks of written confirmation that the clause will be triggered.

There is also a clause which would entitle Salzburg to 20% of any future fee for Szoboszlai, and the Austrian side have made a point of indicating that this clause relates to the entirety of any future fee and not simply profit.

Thunderbolt ⚡️



Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai scored a stunning free-kick late on to give them the win over Turkey in the #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/9jfb30yJhX — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 3, 2020

None of those issues are seen as overly problematic for Szoboszlai's list of rich suitors. Scouts see him as a player capable of making a significant impact on any first team and one who also comes with a high resale value, so accepting such clauses would not be too tough to swallow.

Should any January move for Szoboszlai come about, it is expected that things will have to start moving soon. There is an agreement that the midfielder must give notice of his desire to leave Salzburg by December 15, and any suitors must have submitted their offers by December 31.

If nothing happens and Szoboszlai remains in Austria until the summer, a similar schedule will be enforced. He must ask to leave by June 30 and bids must be made by July 15, with Salzburg well aware that replacing such an exciting talent is easier said than done.

Arsenal are keen on the midfielder | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Szoboszlai isn't expected to remain with Salzburg beyond the winter window, with several of his suitors keen to bring him in immediately. RB Leipzig have been named as leaders of the race for his signature in the past, while Arsenal's need for a new boost in midfield has been made abundantly clear over the past few weeks.

Salzburg are prepared to try and hold on to Szoboszlai until the end of the current campaign, but there is an acceptance that the situation could be taken out of their hands.

