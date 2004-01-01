'The end of the Ozil era': Fenerbahce confirm plans for ex-Arsenal and Real Madrid star

Mesut Ozil's Fenerbahce career appears to be over after new manager Jorge Jesus stressed the importance of putting the club above any one player.

The 33-year-old's move back to Turkey has been anything but a fairytale, with the former Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder frozen out of the first team picture in March alongside teammate Ozan Tufan.

There had been hope that Jesus' appointment as manager may turn things around for Ozil, but the veteran Portuguese boss has moved to end any such speculation - telling a news conference at his unveiling that even though Ozil has a 'beautiful history in Turkey', it's time for Fenerbahce to move on into a new era.

"He had his time, his space," Jesus said. "He has a beautiful history in Turkey, nobody can take it away from him. He is a well-known player around the world. But I will follow exactly what was the end of the Ozil era.

"The most important thing here is not the coach Jorge Jesus, the most important thing here is not the player Ozil, the most important thing here is not any player. The most important thing here is Fenerbahce and it is from there that I build my ideas and the players who come to work with me."

Listen now to 90min's brand new podcast, Talking Transfers , with Scott Saunders , Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth . This week they discuss whether Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool for Bayern Munich, Manchester United's pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, Newcastle's plans for Moussa Diaby and Sven Botman & Jorginho's future at Chelsea.

Ozil had expressed his hope that his career could be revived at Fenerbahce even though he claimed he'd not been paid for his six months at the club, but it appears the playmaker will not get his wish - and will instead be on the look out for a new club.

"Recently, I have had to make a statement regarding the allegations made about my career," Ozil tweeted. "I had completed my career goal by signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with Fenerbahce, my childhood love, without even getting paid for the first six months.

"I repeat with emphasis; I will not end my career in a team other than Fenerbahce. For the duration of my contract, my only goal is to sweat our Cubuklu jersey. This decision is very clear and final.

"As per the requirements of professional life, if our management takes a decision about me, I will only respect this attitude. I will work hard and always keep myself ready. As I always say, the main thing is Fenerbahce. With my love and respect to the great Fenerbahce fans."