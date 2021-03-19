The Europa League quarter finalists - ranked

It's fair to say that this season's Europa League round of 16 offered us absolutely everything you could ask for from a round of knockout football - and some things we definitely did not ask for.

From sensational comebacks to clashes between some of European football's fallen giants, from tunnel bust-ups to red cards that made our toes curl, the last 16 was certainly eventful to say the very least.

With just eight teams remaining in the competition and a lucrative place in next season's Champions League up for grabs, 90min ranks the sides remaining in the Europa League.

8. Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague knocked out Rangers in the last 16 having dispatched of Leicester in the previous round | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Slavia Prague continue to defy the odds having dumped out both Leicester and Rangers in the previous two rounds.



The Czech champions have be drawn against Arsenal in the quarter-finals and while you'd be brave to bet against Jindrich Tripisovsky's side given their form in the knockout rounds so far, Mikel Arteta's side will be firm favourites heading into the last eight clash.

7. Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo Zagreb notched an amazing comeback win against Tottenham in the last 16 | Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Absolutely no-one could have foreseen Dinamo Zagreb's unbelievable comeback against Tottenham.



With Spurs 2-0 up from the first leg and looking comfortable if not dominant as they headed for half-time with the second-leg scores at 0-0, it was going to take a monumental collapse for Jose Mourinho's men to bottle it - and they duly obliged.



That's not to take anything away from Dinamo Zagreb as they were brilliant on the night and they richly deserve their place in the last eight.



Villarreal pose a tough quarter-final draw, but the Croats won't be scared of anyone.

6. Granada

Granada's win over Molde saw them handed an unenviable tie against Manchester United | Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

Granada are enjoying another solid La Liga campaign which sees them in with a shot of European qualification. However, Diego Martinez's side only just scraped through to the last eight courtesy of Roberto Soldado's away goal against Molde in their round of 16 tie.



A quarter-final against Manchester United is the Spanish side's reward and it's going to take something special for them to overcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men who currently sit second in the Premier League and have a budget approximately 500 million times greater than the Andalusians.

5. Roma

Roma secured a comfortable 5-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the last round | SERGEI SUPINSKY/Getty Images

Roma's patchy league form this season has prevented them from taking a firm grip on a place in next season's Champions League, though with just two months of the season to play they're still in with chance of a top-four Serie A finish.



Their Europa League form has been anything but patchy, with Paulo Fonseca's men suffering just one defeat in their ten European outings so far and picking up eight wins in the process.



Their thumping 5-1 aggregate victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the last 16 is proof they're not to be taken lightly, though a quarter-final tie with Ajax will really test their credentials.

4. Villarreal

Villarreal triumphed over Dynamo Kyiv in the last 16 | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

If Roma's form throughout this season's Europa League has been impressive then Villarreal's has been even better.



Unai Emery's love affair with Europe's secondary competition shows no signs of coming to an end with his side's draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv back in November the only blotch on an otherwise perfect record.



They should emerge to the semi-final having been drawn against Dinamo Zagreb in the next round, but they'll do well to overcome some of the big hitters left in the competition in the latter rounds.

3. Ajax

Ajax progressed after a 5-0 aggregate win over Young Boys | BSR Agency/Getty Images

Ajax were always going to represent a huge threat once they dropped out of the Champions League at the group stages, and their form in the Europa League so far has been faultless as they've easily dispatched of Lique 1 table toppers Lille and runaway Swiss Super League leaders Young Boys.



A quarter-final tie with Roma is far from easy, but you'd fancy the Dutch side to emerge victorious with a potential semi-final against Granada or Manchester United awaiting them.

2. Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's men emerged to the quarter-final stage after a 3-2 aggregate win over Olympiacos | Julian Finney/Getty Images

If the Europa League was awarded to the most unpredictable side in the competition then Arsenal would have been named the winners a long time ago.



It's impossible to know which Arsenal side is going to turn up on any given matchday, though with some stellar talents in their ranks they're undoubtedly one of the favourites to lift the trophy.



2019's beaten finalists have been handed a favourable draw against Slavia Prague in the quarter-final, with Dinamo Zagreb or Villarreal awaiting the winner.

1. Manchester United

Paul Pogba's goal secured victory for Manchester United over Milan in the last 16 | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Yes they've got their weaknesses, but on sheer squad strength alone Manchester United are easily the best team remaining in this season's Europa League.



The winner of the Red Devils' last 16 tie with Milan was always going to be favourite to go all the way, and Paul Pogba's clever strike at San Siro on Thursday saw United notch a 2-1 aggregate win.



It's going to take a monumental effort from those remaining in the competition to stop United lifting their second Europa League trophy in four years.